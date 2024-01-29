Loading...

1st Cabinet Meeting of Bihar NDA Govt Approves Budget Session from Feb 12 to 29

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 29, 2024, 1:28 PM IST

Updated : Jan 29, 2024, 1:58 PM IST

1st Cabinet Meeting of Bihar NDA Govt Approves Budget Session from Feb 12 to 29

Nitish Kumar-led NDA government held its first Cabinet meeting in Patna today. The budget session scheduled on February 5 has been called off and it has been decided to hold the session from February 12 to 29.

Patna: The first Cabinet meeting of the new NDA government decided to hold the state budget session from February 12 to 29.

The meeting headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar started at around 11.30 am in Patna today. "Discussions on the upcoming budget session was held in the Cabinet meeting. It has been decided that the budget session will start from February 12 and not from February 5. The session will continue till February 29," Samrat Chaudhary, deputy Chief Minister of Bihar said.

A total of four agendas were approved at the meeting. Among which, two relates to parliamentary work and two are from the state finance department. Vijay Sinha, the other deputy CM and ministers attended the meeting.

Sources said the Cabinet expansion is likely to be held this week and it is expected that Kumar will continue to hold the Home portfolio. It is likely that the departments will be allocated as per the Cabinet formation of the previous NDA government in 2020.

Kumar had quit the Mahagathbandhan and resigned from the chief minister's post on Sunday. A few hours later, he took oath as the CM for the record ninth time. Kumar said that he is back to where he was and added that he would now onwards remain with the alliance.

Along with Kumar, two Deputy CMs, JD(U)'s Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Shravan Kumar and Vijendra Yadav, BJP's Prem Kumar, Hindustan Awam Morcha's (HAM) Santosh Kumar Suman and Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh were sworn in as ministers yesterday.

Read more

  1. Assam CM, State Police Deny Snooping on ULFA (I)
  2. INDIA bloc leaders slam BJP, Stalin stresses on unity to defeat saffron party in polls
  3. 'Ask those who did not come': Nitish Kumar on Tejashwi's absence at Raj Bhawan 'At Home'
Last Updated :Jan 29, 2024, 1:58 PM IST

TAGGED:

BiharCabinet MeetingNitish Kumar Led NDA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.