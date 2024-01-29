1st Cabinet Meeting of Bihar NDA Govt Approves Budget Session from Feb 12 to 29

Patna: The first Cabinet meeting of the new NDA government decided to hold the state budget session from February 12 to 29.

The meeting headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar started at around 11.30 am in Patna today. "Discussions on the upcoming budget session was held in the Cabinet meeting. It has been decided that the budget session will start from February 12 and not from February 5. The session will continue till February 29," Samrat Chaudhary, deputy Chief Minister of Bihar said.

A total of four agendas were approved at the meeting. Among which, two relates to parliamentary work and two are from the state finance department. Vijay Sinha, the other deputy CM and ministers attended the meeting.

Sources said the Cabinet expansion is likely to be held this week and it is expected that Kumar will continue to hold the Home portfolio. It is likely that the departments will be allocated as per the Cabinet formation of the previous NDA government in 2020.

Kumar had quit the Mahagathbandhan and resigned from the chief minister's post on Sunday. A few hours later, he took oath as the CM for the record ninth time. Kumar said that he is back to where he was and added that he would now onwards remain with the alliance.

Along with Kumar, two Deputy CMs, JD(U)'s Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, Shravan Kumar and Vijendra Yadav, BJP's Prem Kumar, Hindustan Awam Morcha's (HAM) Santosh Kumar Suman and Independent MLA Sumit Kumar Singh were sworn in as ministers yesterday.