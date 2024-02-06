Loading...

Bihar Firing: Two killed, Three Injured over Land Dispute in Madhubani

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 14 hours ago

Visual from spot where firing incident occured (ETV Bharat Pic)

A land dispute that led to firing in Bihar's Madhubani claimed two lives while three others sustained serious injuries, said the police. The injured have been rushed to a hospital.

Madhubani (Bihar): At least two persons were killed and three others sustained serious injuries in a firing incident in Bihar's Madhubani, said the police. The incident took place on Tuesday in Sudai Ra Toli village, which falls under Phulparas Police Station limits.

The deceased have been identified as Bimal Devi and her son Ashok Jha while the injured were identified as Rakesh Kumar, Shambhu Jha and Bam Bam Jha. The state police launched an investigation into the incident. "There was a land dispute between the two parties regarding the spilling of water. Land measurement was going on. Following this, some goons came from outside and opened fire in which five people were injured. Mother and son died on the spot," said Chinku Singh, a family member of the deceased.

Three injured persons were rushed to the nearest hospital. Later, they were shifted to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for better treatment. After receiving the information about the incident, the police reached the spot. "Five persons were shot at over land dispute. Two died on the spot, three others are undergoing treatment. The bodies have been sent to Madhubani for post-mortem. Raids are being conducted continuously to arrest the accused," said Subodh Kumar, DSP, Phulparas. Despite the state government directing the police to resolve the land dispute, the incident occurred.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

Read More

  1. Bareilly court gives death sentence to lawyer-son for murdering parents over land dispute
  2. Retired IB constable murdered in 31-year-old land dispute in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr; two arrested
  3. Shocking twist to Rajasthan murder case: Brother drove tractor over brother multiple times to implicate opposite party

TAGGED:

Firing In MadhubaniBihar Land DisputeMadhubani land disputeFiring in Madhubani

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Gavaskar, Shastri to Attend Inauguration of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Feb 14

Grammy Awards 2024: Who Won What, Check out Full List of Winners

Interview: Fact-Checker Flags Poonam Pandey's 'Stunt', Warns of Disinformation Ahead of 2024 Polls

'Saree State of Affairs': Bangladeshis Peeved after West Bengal Gets GI Tag for Tangail Saree

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.