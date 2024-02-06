Bihar Firing: Two killed, Three Injured over Land Dispute in Madhubani

Madhubani (Bihar): At least two persons were killed and three others sustained serious injuries in a firing incident in Bihar's Madhubani, said the police. The incident took place on Tuesday in Sudai Ra Toli village, which falls under Phulparas Police Station limits.

The deceased have been identified as Bimal Devi and her son Ashok Jha while the injured were identified as Rakesh Kumar, Shambhu Jha and Bam Bam Jha. The state police launched an investigation into the incident. "There was a land dispute between the two parties regarding the spilling of water. Land measurement was going on. Following this, some goons came from outside and opened fire in which five people were injured. Mother and son died on the spot," said Chinku Singh, a family member of the deceased.

Three injured persons were rushed to the nearest hospital. Later, they were shifted to Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) for better treatment. After receiving the information about the incident, the police reached the spot. "Five persons were shot at over land dispute. Two died on the spot, three others are undergoing treatment. The bodies have been sent to Madhubani for post-mortem. Raids are being conducted continuously to arrest the accused," said Subodh Kumar, DSP, Phulparas. Despite the state government directing the police to resolve the land dispute, the incident occurred.