Enraged Father Beats His One-and-Half Month Old Daughter to Death in Bihar's Samastipur

Samastipur: A father in Samastipur, Bihar, got so angry that he beat his one and a half month old daughter to death when she cried. The police reached the spot and arrested the accused father. The accused has been identified as Dev Kumar Paswan.

''On receiving information about the incident, the police reached the spot and arrested the accused Dev Kumar Paswan. The body of the dead girl has been sent to Sadar Hospital for postmortem after preparing a Panchnama. Further action will be taken after the victim's family submits an application.'' - Sonal Kumari, Rosra DSP.

Kaleshwar Paswan, the maternal grandfather of the girl, is pleading for justice: 'Sir, please give me justice, my one and a half month old granddaughter has been beaten to death by my son-in-law.' He is a resident of Lalpur village of Rosra police station area. The accused Dev Narayan Paswan is a resident of Rajapur village of Bachhwara police station area of ​​Begusarai district.

'My granddaughter was killed': Kaleshwar Paswan said that his daughter and son-in-law had come to his house on the day of Rakshabandhan. Since then, daughter and son-in-law Dev Kumar Paswan were staying at his house. He said that when his daughter went to bring food for her husband, the one and a half month old girl started crying. In anger, Dev Kumar beat the girl to death.

"When my daughter brought food and saw her daughter soaked in blood, she raised an alarm. Many people from the vicinity reached the spot. The police of Rosra police station were informed about the incident. The police of Rosra police station reached the spot and took the body of the dead girl in their custody." - Kaleshwar Paswan said.