Begusarai: Amid the escalation of conflict between Iran and Israel, a family in Bihar’s Begusarai is seeking the central government’s intervention for the safe return of their son, who is stranded in Iran.

Syed Saifullah, a mechanical engineer from Bari Balia village, has been unreachable since June 18, said his family. Two months ago, he had travelled to Saudi Arabia and later moved to Iran for work on June 12.

“We last spoke to him on Wednesday, but couldn’t talk to him since then. Due to this, the whole family is worried,” said Saifullah’s younger brother, Mohd Ashadullah Azad. “When we talked earlier, he told us that he is in a safe place... but now we are not able to talk to him.”

Bihar Engineer 'Unreachable' In Iran Amid Israel-Iran Conflict, Family Appeals for Help (ETV Bharat)

“Saifullah had asked for a Rs 1,098 roaming recharge to make calls, but no contact followed. The last scene on his WhatsApp is showing June 18 at 1:51 am,” Ashadullah added.

Fearing for Saifullah’s life, the family submitted a written appeal to the Begusarai district magistrate on June 20. They said Saifullah might have been near an oil refinery, which was reportedly targeted by Israel.

“We want him to come back home safely. I am afraid that in a war between two countries, a person's life has no importance,” said Ashadullah.

Saifullah, who married last year in Simri Bakhtiyarpur, Saharsa district, was among many Indians in the middle of the armed confrontation between Israel and Iran. The Indian government has launched Operation Sindhu for the safe evacuation of its citizens from Iran. So far, over 500 people have been successfully brought.