Bihar Elections: Tejashwi Yadav Fires 12 Salvos Against NDA In Dawn Offensive

Patna: In a morning attack, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav fired a dozen questions at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in Bihar and the Centre on Monday, seeking answers on behalf of 8 crore youths of the state for its underdevelopment.

Bihar’s population, as per the 2023 caste-based survey, is around 13.07 crore, and Tejashwi, in a post on X, asserted that Bihar has become the epicentre of unemployment, migration and poverty during the NDA government’s 20-year rule in the state and 11 years at the helm in Delhi – as pointed out by the annual reports of the NITI Aayog.

"The per capita income of Bihar in the past 20 years, despite the era of technology, liberalisation, and AI (Artificial Intelligence), has been lower than that of the poorest African countries – Uganda and Rwanda," he added.

The per capita income of Bihar was Rs 66,828 in 2023-24 at current prices, which was just 36.3 percent of the corresponding national per capita income of Rs 1.84 lakh at current prices. The per capita income of Rwanda was 1,010 dollars or Rs 89,033 in 2023. It is 1,340 dollars or Rs 1.18 lakh for Uganda in 2025.

Tejashwi, who is the leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, put forth 12 questions, adding that the eight crore youths of the state wanted to ask them to the chief minister (Nitish Kumar) of 20 years.

“Bihar produces several world-famous food grains, fruits and vegetables, including bananas, maize, makhana (foxnut), varieties of paddy, potato, litchi, mangoes, among others, but why has no food processing industry related to them been established in the past two decades?” he asked.