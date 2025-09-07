ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Elections: NDA Seat Sharing Talks After Sept 15 As BJP Wants To First Put Own House In Order

Patna: Seat-sharing for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections seems to be far away for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) because its largest partner – the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – has decided to first put its own house in order before wading into it. It has been battling on two fronts – friction among the state leaders and anti-incumbency.

The two issues were discussed at a marathon meeting of the Bihar BJP leaders with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi earlier this week. The latter issued express directions to end infighting and also focus on addressing any disillusionment among the voters.

"There were bickerings and contentions among senior state leaders previously as well, but they used to end before elections. Former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi was alive, and his word was unanimously accepted by everybody in the party during the polls. Nowadays, the top ones in the state unit want to run the party as per their wishes," a BJP leader privy to the meeting chaired by Shah said.

The BJP leader added that anti-incumbency was also discussed threadbare at the meeting. The saffron party with 80 seats in the 243-member Assembly is the largest party, and indications are that “some seats could be exchanged with the allies this time, and also some incumbent legislators might not be given tickets to contest the polls.”

Shah has asked the senior Bihar BJP leaders, including state unit president Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, to ensure that unity in the party and the alliance is exhibited before the workers, supporters and voters.

Apart from the BJP, chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU), Union minister Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R), and Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAMS) are part of the NDA in Bihar.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Minister has also handed over a blueprint to the state unit to be followed in view of the approaching elections. It focuses on strengthening the presence at the booth level of all the NDA partners. Each of the panchayat-level leaders will reach out to 50 houses in their respective areas and discuss the work done by the alliance and its future plans.

“We are taking the polls with utmost seriousness. Our party’s organisational in-charge from six states, including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Telangana, Maharashtra and Manipur, will camp here. Similarly, teams of women leaders from several states will arrive on September 10 and move across Bihar to interact with women voters,” BJP spokesperson and former MLA Prem Ranjan Patel told ETV Bharat.

Patel added that the BJP was in the process of appointing an in-charge for every five Assembly seats. They would be roped in from other states. Similarly, one ‘vistarak’ (full-time campaign leaders) in every constituency. They would hold daily meetings with party workers at the booth level and take their feedback.