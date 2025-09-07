Bihar Elections: NDA Seat Sharing Talks After Sept 15 As BJP Wants To First Put Own House In Order
Discussions on seat-sharing between NDA partners will resume later this month as BJP aims to first fix the internal rift in state unit.
By Dev Raj
Published : September 7, 2025 at 10:42 AM IST
Patna: Seat-sharing for the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections seems to be far away for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) because its largest partner – the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – has decided to first put its own house in order before wading into it. It has been battling on two fronts – friction among the state leaders and anti-incumbency.
The two issues were discussed at a marathon meeting of the Bihar BJP leaders with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi earlier this week. The latter issued express directions to end infighting and also focus on addressing any disillusionment among the voters.
"There were bickerings and contentions among senior state leaders previously as well, but they used to end before elections. Former deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi was alive, and his word was unanimously accepted by everybody in the party during the polls. Nowadays, the top ones in the state unit want to run the party as per their wishes," a BJP leader privy to the meeting chaired by Shah said.
The BJP leader added that anti-incumbency was also discussed threadbare at the meeting. The saffron party with 80 seats in the 243-member Assembly is the largest party, and indications are that “some seats could be exchanged with the allies this time, and also some incumbent legislators might not be given tickets to contest the polls.”
Shah has asked the senior Bihar BJP leaders, including state unit president Dilip Kumar Jaiswal, to ensure that unity in the party and the alliance is exhibited before the workers, supporters and voters.
Apart from the BJP, chief minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU), Union minister Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) or LJP(R), and Hindustani Awam Morcha Secular (HAMS) are part of the NDA in Bihar.
Meanwhile, the Union Home Minister has also handed over a blueprint to the state unit to be followed in view of the approaching elections. It focuses on strengthening the presence at the booth level of all the NDA partners. Each of the panchayat-level leaders will reach out to 50 houses in their respective areas and discuss the work done by the alliance and its future plans.
“We are taking the polls with utmost seriousness. Our party’s organisational in-charge from six states, including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Telangana, Maharashtra and Manipur, will camp here. Similarly, teams of women leaders from several states will arrive on September 10 and move across Bihar to interact with women voters,” BJP spokesperson and former MLA Prem Ranjan Patel told ETV Bharat.
Patel added that the BJP was in the process of appointing an in-charge for every five Assembly seats. They would be roped in from other states. Similarly, one ‘vistarak’ (full-time campaign leaders) in every constituency. They would hold daily meetings with party workers at the booth level and take their feedback.
“Our focus is going to be on the weaker areas and localities, as well as improving the reach of the party,” Patel added.
Meanwhile, the JDU is also not worried much about the seat distribution. Its leaders are assured that the party will contest on seats equal in number to the BJP, with the 2024 Lok Sabha poll results as the reference point. The BJP and the JDU had contested 17 and 16 Lok Sabha seats, respectively, and had won 12 each. The LJP(R) won five while HAMS bagged one.
“Seat-sharing talks are expected to begin after September 15, but could be delayed till Durga Puja (Navratra), which starts on September 22, to wait for the auspicious period. There are no problems among the allies. Even the LJP(R) and its leader Chirag Paswan will wholeheartedly support the alliance,” a senior JDU functionary said.
“Our party and the BJP will contest on almost equal seats, give or take a couple of seats. The LJP(R) will be at the third position, followed by a couple of seats to the HAMS,” the senior JDU functionary added.
The JDU was relegated to third place in the 2020 Assembly elections with just 43 seats (it now has 45) due to various reasons, including machinations of the allies, and candidates fielded by Chirag’s party with the intention to cut Nitish to size, despite being an NDA partner.
“All NDA partners in Bihar are united. The seat distribution will be done with much responsibility, respect and honour for every ally. Our senior leaders will announce it at an opportune moment,” JDU MLC Anamika Singh told ETV Bharat.
The JDU has meanwhile decided to go among the people to publicise the works done by Nitish during his reign in the state, especially the steps announced and implemented recently.
The new ones include hiking the social security pensions from Rs 400 to Rs 1100 per month, 125 units of free electricity, increasing the salary and honorariums of mid-day meal cooks, anganwadi, ASHA, Mamata workers, as well as physical training instructors and night guards at schools.
He has also brought the domicile policy for women in government jobs and has approved a scheme to provide up to Rs 2.10 lakh to one woman from each family in the state to start any small venture of their own.
Read More