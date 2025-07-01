Bihar Elections: INDIA Bloc Seat-Sharing Almost Complete, Congress Likely To Contest 70 Seats

New Delhi: Seat sharing in the INDIA bloc for the coming Bihar assembly elections was almost completed and the Congress was likely to contest 70 of the 243 seats, but may give up a few seats for the allies if needed, the party said on Tuesday.

“The seat sharing is almost done. We will contest the same number of 70 seats that we contested in the 2020 elections. However, we are not averse to giving up a few seats for our allies if needed,” Congress Bihar Lok Sabha MP Manoj Kumar told ETV Bharat.

In 2020, the Congress had won 19 of the 70 seats it contested. Over the past days there was speculation that the Congress may contest around 60 seats as the AICC deployed only 54 observers for the poll-bound state. According to party insiders, the RJD was likely to contest around 138 seats, Left parties 30 seats and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) 18 seats this time.

According to the Lok Sabha MP, the focus of the grand old party was to strengthen the INDIA bloc but also to expand its own presence across the state. For that, the Congress was deploying former chief ministers like Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and Digvijay Singh and younger faces like AICC NSUI in-charge Kanhaiya Kumar to win over the various sections of society.

“The words of the senior leaders carry weight among the voters. They also affirm that the promise being made by the grand old party will be implemented,” said Kumar.

For instance, Gehlot told the state voters on Sunday that if the INDIA bloc came to power, health cover worth Rs 25 lakh per person would be given on the lines of Rajasthan during his chief ministership. Kanhaiya Kumar who may contest the elections is training the party workers. Days before, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh met RJD head and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad to fine-tune the opposition alliance.

In that line, the INDIA bloc leaders discussed the broad contours of the joint campaign and the key promises that will be made to the state voters. “We are very clear on what we are going to promise. Our main focus is on jobs, education and healthcare, which have been neglected during the NDA rule over the past decades,” AICC secretary in charge of Bihar, Sushil Pasi, told ETV Bharat.

Another issue the opposition group plans to take up jointly over the coming days is the summary intensive revision of electoral rolls undertaken by the Election Commission. The opposition grouping has doubts over the timing of the move and the short period that is available to complete a mammoth exercise.

“We wonder what the need was for this revision just a few months before the elections, and how such a big exercise could be completed in a limited time. Everyone knows that these are the months when large areas are submerged due to floods. Also, the farmers sow paddy in the fields, and many of our people work outside the state. The poor don’t have proper documents for themselves and are now being asked to get birth certificates of their parents. How will they manage all this? As a result, many genuine voters will remain off the list,” Manoj Kumar said.

“We have discussed the issue with our allies. We will protest against the EC's move together. It seems the BJP is afraid of losing the elections. Hence, it is taking the help of the poll panel,” he added.