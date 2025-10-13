ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Elections: FIR Lodged For MCC Violation During Prashant Kishor's Campaign In Tejashwi's Constituency

Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor greets people during the ‘Bihar Badlav Yatra’ at Raghopur ahead of the Bihar Legislative Assembly election, in Vaishali on Oct. 11, 2025. ( ANI )

Hajipur/Patna: An FIR was lodged on Sunday for alleged violation of the model code of conduct (MCC), in force in poll-bound Bihar, during the much-publicised campaign of Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor in RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's Raghopur assembly constituency a day ago, police said.

According to Hajipur Deputy Superintendent of Police Subodh Kumar, the FIR was lodged at Raghopur Police Station of Vaishali district, though Kishor was not named as an accused.

"Permission for the programme had been obtained by Satendra Prasad Singh. Hence, he has been named in the FIR lodged for MCC violation", said the Deputy SP, without divulging further details.

He, however, added that more names may be added in the FIR once the sub-divisional officer of Hajipur, who is touring the places Kishor had visited on Saturday, completes his probe.