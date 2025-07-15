Pappu Yadav Rejects Tejashwi As Mahagathbandhan's CM Face In Bihar?

Patna: After meeting former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, independent MP Pappu Yadav said the grand old party has many capable leaders to become the chief ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan for the upcoming Bihar elections, apparently rejecting Tejashwi Yadav, who is leading the grand alliance's coordination committee.

When asked about Tejashwi being the CM face, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, independent MP from Purnea, said, "There is no dearth of leaders from the Congress who are capable of being the Opposition's CM face. We have good leaders like state president Rajesh Kumar Ram (although he mistakenly said Ashok Ram instead of Rajesh Ram) from the Dalit community and MP Tariq Anwar from Muslim community."

He further said, "There are many leaders, do we have any shortage of CM face? Every party has its list of competent leaders and in Congress too there are excellent leaders. Tariq Anwar sahab is a popular leader among the minorities and Rajesh Ram ji is a great leader" .

Yadav recently met Gandhi at the Congress headquarters, Indira Bhawan, in Delhi. Yadav, who showered praise for Gandhi, said, "Whenever I meet my leader, I am beaming with fresh energy. Congress is fully prepared for Bihar elections."

On Yadav's claim of Rajesh Ram as Opposition's CM face, the Congress leader said no talks were held on this issue at the meeting. "Discussions were held only on the preparations and difficulties encountered by the grand alliance. Our alliance is completely united in Bihar," he said adding, seat sharing in the grand alliance is being discussed at the coordination committee.

So far, no consensus has been reached on seat sharing between the constituent parties of the grand alliance for the Assembly elections. Congress is claiming 70 seats on the lines of the 2020 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has been appointed as the chairman of grand alliance's coordination committee and five rounds of meetings of the constituent parties have been held till now. On July 12, the fifth meeting was held at Tejashwi's official residence, One Polo Road.

However, two issues still remain undecided. One, the CM's face and second, seat-sharing matrix.