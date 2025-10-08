ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Elections: Gaya's Galfar Rasgulla Attains Centrestage Amid Poll Fever

By Brijam Pandey

Gaya: Elections in India are a colourful affair. Amid the poll heat in Bihar, interestingly, a rasgulla from a local sweet shop in Gaya has become the talk of the town, grabbing everyone's attention.

The Galfar Rasgulla from Panditji Sweet Shop in Panchanpur market of Gaya is considered to be the harbinger of victory in elections and has been tasted by noted political personalities. Those who have savoured this particular Rasgulla from the shop include President Droupadi Murmu, her predecessor Ramnath Kovind, former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Chief Ministers Karpoori Thakur, Laloo Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Jiten Ram Manjhi and the present Chief Minister Nitish Kumar among others.

The shop owners are not affiliated to any political party but are keen observers. Ask them what is still ailing, lack of development and welfare programmes is what they cited as a poll issue in their Tikari assembly constituency.​​​​

This shop established in 1969 by four brothers has an interesting history. One of the owners, Sunil Mishra explained that the enterprise was started from a hut and has grown significantly over the last 56 years. It sells rasgullas weighing 50 grams to 2.5 KG and even a 5 KG rasgulla is prepared on order.

Narrating one of the past events, Sunil Mishra, one of the owners of the sweet shop told ETV Bharat that once a Police officer named Pushpankar Pandey who had a sweet tooth had come only to end up being a frequent visitor. He would consume 10-12 normal rasgullas in one go, and was never satisfied with a smaller quantity.

"Pushpankar Pandey suggested that the shop should make bigger rasgullas. That's how the four owners decided to make a rasgulla so big that it was not available anywhere else. Even today you will not find rasgullas bigger than the ones sold here," said Sunil Mishra.

Jai Kishore Mishra, a co-owner of the shop disclosed that people even cut rasgulla purchased from the shop as cake on festive occasions.

"My father opened the shop here and we made a huge rasgulla at the request of the Police Station staff that was gifted to the Inspector General. Our rasgullas are even exported," he added.