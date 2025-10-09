ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Election 2025: Undeterred By Defeats, Muzaffarpur's Nabi Hasan To Enter Poll Fray For 17th Time

Muzaffarpur: With the announcement of dates for Assembly Elections in Bihar, several familiar faces are returning to the political arena. One amongst them is 45-year-old Mohammad Nabi Hasan who has contested polls in the state 16 times and is set to try his luck for the 17th time this November.

A resident of Sahebganj in Muzaffarpur district, Hasan is an interior decorator by profession and operates his business in Kolkata, but his heart, he said, belongs to the people of Bihar.

Prior to this, he has contested elections 16 times, ranging from Panchayat polls to Lok Sabha elections. Even though he has won only three times and lost deposits in rest of the contests, his enthusiasm for politics remains unfazed.

Hasan's political journey began in 2006, when he won his first election for the Panch seat after filing his nomination at the insistence of his supporters. That victory marked the beginning of his career in politics.

In 2008, Hasan contested the Nagar Panchayat Bangian election from Ward No 5, while his mother Jaibunni Shah contested from Ward No 12. In that polls, both of them ended up as runners-up. Despite this poll battle, he has never allowed political differences within the family to turn into bitterness.

Mohammad Nabi Hasan of Sahebganj, Bihar (ETV Bharat)

In 2010, he fought his first Bihar Assembly election, which he lost, and in 2013, he again contested as a Municipal Councillor from Ward No 5, while his mother contested from Ward No 12. This time, his mother won and he lost.