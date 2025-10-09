Bihar Election 2025: Undeterred By Defeats, Muzaffarpur's Nabi Hasan To Enter Poll Fray For 17th Time
Hasan, who has contested elections 16 times, twice against his mother, will enter poll battle for a 17th time. For him, politics is about service.
Muzaffarpur: With the announcement of dates for Assembly Elections in Bihar, several familiar faces are returning to the political arena. One amongst them is 45-year-old Mohammad Nabi Hasan who has contested polls in the state 16 times and is set to try his luck for the 17th time this November.
A resident of Sahebganj in Muzaffarpur district, Hasan is an interior decorator by profession and operates his business in Kolkata, but his heart, he said, belongs to the people of Bihar.
Prior to this, he has contested elections 16 times, ranging from Panchayat polls to Lok Sabha elections. Even though he has won only three times and lost deposits in rest of the contests, his enthusiasm for politics remains unfazed.
Hasan's political journey began in 2006, when he won his first election for the Panch seat after filing his nomination at the insistence of his supporters. That victory marked the beginning of his career in politics.
In 2008, Hasan contested the Nagar Panchayat Bangian election from Ward No 5, while his mother Jaibunni Shah contested from Ward No 12. In that polls, both of them ended up as runners-up. Despite this poll battle, he has never allowed political differences within the family to turn into bitterness.
In 2010, he fought his first Bihar Assembly election, which he lost, and in 2013, he again contested as a Municipal Councillor from Ward No 5, while his mother contested from Ward No 12. This time, his mother won and he lost.
Still undeterred, Hasan entered the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Vaishali as an independent candidate and secured 22,455 votes, which was considered a strong performance without any party backing.
In 2015, he skipped the Assembly elections as a public survey conducted by his team showed weak support for him. When his mother retired from politics in 2018, Hasan contested the Nagar Panchayat Sahebganj election and won the councillor's post.
"I went among the people, focused on development, and made public service my priority. In 2020, I contested the Sahebganj Assembly seat again but was unsuccessful. After the Nagar Panchayat was upgraded to a Municipal Council, my residence came under the jurisdiction of Ward No 16. In 2022, I filed my nomination for Ward Chairman, but the election was cancelled before counting," Hasan said.
Nabi Hasan's journey closely resembles that of Kaka Joginder Singh, known as 'Dharti Pakad', who contested almost every election between 1962 and 1998, whether it was for councilor or President. Tamil Nadu's Padmarajan has also followed a similar path, having contested a record 238 times.
Now, as the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect, Hasan has again entered election mode. He has sent his team to conduct a public survey in the Sahebganj Assembly constituency.
"If the public response is positive, I will contest for the 17th time. For me, politics is not about defeat, it is about public service," he said.
Meanwhile, the Sahebganj seat is expected to see a tight contest between the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan this year. Voting in Muzaffarpur will take place in the first phase on November 6. Counting of votes will be held on November 14. In the 2020 elections, Raju Kumar Singh of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) had defeated Ramvichar Rai of the RJD from this constituency.
