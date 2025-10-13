ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Election 2025: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Announces Second List Of 65 Candidates

The Jan Suraaj, led by Prashant Kishor, has declared that it will contest all 243 seats in Bihar independently, without forming any alliance.

Prashant Kishor. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 13, 2025 at 5:18 PM IST

Updated : October 13, 2025 at 7:12 PM IST

Patna: The Jan Suraaj Party, which is led by former poll strategist Prashant Kishor, on Monday released its second list of 65 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly election 2025, which includes 20 reserved seats (19 for SC and 1 for ST) and 45 general seats.

The list was announced by the party’s national president, Uday Singh, who said the selection reflects Jan Suraaj’s commitment to ensuring representation for all sections of society. "According to our promise to give representation to every community, candidates from the largest Extremely Backward Class group (10 Hindu, 4 Muslim) are being announced from 14 seats, 10 from the Other Backward Class and 14 from the Minority Class," Singh said.

He further added, “Fulfilling our commitment to give participation to eligible Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates on general seats, one Scheduled Caste candidate is being fielded from the Harnaut assembly constituency in Nalanda district.

Bihar Elections
Infographic for Jan Suraaj Party (ETV Bharat)

According to the list, Dr Shahnawaz Alam, a well-known physician from Siwan, will contest from Badhariya. Other notable names include Abhaykant Jha from Bhagalpur, Neeraj Singh from Sheohar, Lalababu Yadav from Narkatiaganj, Mantosh Sahani from Kalyanpur, Rajiv Ranjan Singh from Sandesh, Azam Anwar Hussain from Bajpatti, Ratneshwar Thakur from Harlakhi, Janardan Yadav from Narpatganj, and Tanuja Kumari from Islampur.

With this announcement, Jan Suraaj has so far declared candidates for 116 seats. In the first list, the party had named 51 candidates, of which 49 are first-time contestants, while two have contested earlier.

He is aggressively campaigning in Bihar and targeting both the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Grand Alliance (GA).Prashant Kishor is projecting his party as a third alternative in Bihar apart from the NDA and the INDIA Bloc.

  1. Jan Suraaj Party To Go For Equitable Distribution Of Tickets Among Bihar Communities
