Bihar Election 2025: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Announces Second List Of 65 Candidates

Patna: The Jan Suraaj Party, which is led by former poll strategist Prashant Kishor, on Monday released its second list of 65 candidates for the upcoming Bihar assembly election 2025, which includes 20 reserved seats (19 for SC and 1 for ST) and 45 general seats.

The list was announced by the party’s national president, Uday Singh, who said the selection reflects Jan Suraaj’s commitment to ensuring representation for all sections of society. "According to our promise to give representation to every community, candidates from the largest Extremely Backward Class group (10 Hindu, 4 Muslim) are being announced from 14 seats, 10 from the Other Backward Class and 14 from the Minority Class," Singh said.

He further added, “Fulfilling our commitment to give participation to eligible Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe candidates on general seats, one Scheduled Caste candidate is being fielded from the Harnaut assembly constituency in Nalanda district.