Government Job For Every Household In Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday announced a government job for at least one member of every household if the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) is voted to power.

"For 20 years, the NDA has failed to provide jobs to the youth. It has provided nothing to the people of Bihar, except insecurity and unemployment. Now, we will provide a government job to every household. The Mahagathbandhan government will be formed after November 14 and the victory will be celebrated ensuring that every household has a person with government job," Yadav said at a press conference in Patna.

According to Yadav, a new law will be enacted within 20 days of forming the government and within 20 months, not a single household will reman without a government job. "We will promote agriculture and dairy-based industries in Bihar through establishment of industries, educational cities and IT parks and we will take Bihar forward on a new path of development," he added,