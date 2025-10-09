Government Job For Every Household In Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav
Law will be enacted within 20 days of forming government and within 20 months, no household will reman without a government job, Tejashwi Yadav said.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 3:13 PM IST
Patna: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday announced a government job for at least one member of every household if the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) is voted to power.
"For 20 years, the NDA has failed to provide jobs to the youth. It has provided nothing to the people of Bihar, except insecurity and unemployment. Now, we will provide a government job to every household. The Mahagathbandhan government will be formed after November 14 and the victory will be celebrated ensuring that every household has a person with government job," Yadav said at a press conference in Patna.
According to Yadav, a new law will be enacted within 20 days of forming the government and within 20 months, not a single household will reman without a government job. "We will promote agriculture and dairy-based industries in Bihar through establishment of industries, educational cities and IT parks and we will take Bihar forward on a new path of development," he added,
The RJD leader said Bihar will now experience a job renaissance. "Prior to previous elections, I had promised government jobs and during our brief period in power, five lakh jobs were provided," he said.
Yadav said, "The people of Bihar want change and want to uproot unemployment. We want to ensure economic justice for the people of Bihar."
The grand alliance has not yet reached an agreement on seat-sharing for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. A meeting with Congress leaders is scheduled to take place today at Yadav's residence, where a new seat sharing formula will be discussed.
