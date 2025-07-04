AIMIM Keen To Join Grand Alliance For Bihar Alliance, Reaches Out To RJD

Patna: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has once again expressed its desire to join the grand alliance for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The party's state president Akhtarul Iman wrote to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in this regard recently. AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi won five seats in Bihar in 2020 but only one MLA is left in the party at present. Iman, in his letter to Yadav, stated that AIMIM has been playing an active role in Bihar politics since 2015 and the party is keen to ensure that secular votes are not divided in the upcoming polls.

"The truth cannot be denied that communal forces get an opportunity to come to power only because of the scattering of secular votes. For this purpose, we had expressed our desire to join the grand alliance during the last Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, but our efforts did not succeed," stated the letter.

Iman said he has already informed senior leaders of RJD, Congress and Left parties of his party's desire to join the grand alliance. "Before every election, RJD or other Opposition parties have been calling our party a team of BJP. This is the reason I myself have come forward and offered to join the grand alliance this time," Iman said.

On being asked why AIMIM wishes to partner with RJD which weaned away four of its MLAs, Iman said his party is ready to make every sacrifice so that there is no division of secular votes in Bihar and BJP and its allies do not come to power in the state again.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi (ETV Bharat)

However, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari said, "AIMIM has expressed its desire to join the 'Mahagathbandhan' but the track record of the party has been that it is being considered BJP's B team. AIMIM has always benefited BJP politically. The decision to include it in the 'Mahagathbandhan' has to be taken by the party's national president, Tejashwi Yadav and the leaders of other alliance partners."

Tiwari said this time there is a wave of Tejashwi Yadav in Bihar. "A government is going to be formed in Bihar under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav. The people of Bihar are eager to make Tejashwi the Chief Minister. There is no question of scattering of votes," he said.