Bihar Election 2025: A Tight Fight Between NDA And INDIA Bloc in Phase One

Women with mehendi on their hands, designed to promote voter awareness, participate in initiatives encouraging people to cast their votes in the Bihar assembly elections in Gopalganj. ( IANS )

Patna: The Election Commission has released the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections, setting November 6 as the date for the first phase of polling. Voters across 18 districts will decide the fate of 121 assembly seats in this round. Going by the patterns of the 2020 election, the contest this time too is expected to be extremely close.

A 60:61 Equation Between NDA And INDIA Bloc

Looking back at 2020, the numbers were nearly even. The NDA had then won 59 seats, while the INDIA bloc bagged 61 in the same regions that go to polls in the upcoming first phase. The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) had also won the Matihani seat in Begusarai, which later went to the JD(U), making the final ratio approximately 60:61 between the two alliances.

The 2020 Assembly elections were conducted in three phases, with 71 seats contested in the first. This time, however, the scale has expanded: 121 constituencies will vote in the first phase alone. On the numbers front, both alliances appear evenly matched.

Elections In NDA Strongholds

A deeper look at the electoral map shows that about 70 out of the 121 seats fall within the Tirhut and Mithila regions, areas where the BJP-led NDA has traditionally held sway. These northern districts of Tirhut, Mithila, and Kosi have long been considered the alliance’s core base, and the NDA hopes to consolidate its position there once again.

INDIA Bloc’s Footprint In Key Districts

In contrast, data from the 2020 election shows that the INDIA Alliance had an advantage in Patna, Bhojpur, Buxar, Siwan, Samastipur, and Begusarai, capturing 33 of the 50 seats spread across these six districts. The bloc also gave the NDA a tough contest in Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Madhepura, and Khagaria, where margins remained narrow.

The NDA, on the other hand, registered strong performances in Nalanda, Darbhanga, Gopalganj, and Muzaffarpur. In Darbhanga and Nalanda, which together account for 16 assembly constituencies, the alliance won 14 seats. However, several other districts saw close battles, with results almost evenly split between the two blocs.

“Confusion Weakened The NDA In 2020”

Political analyst and Patna College professor Chandrabhushan Rai attributes the NDA’s weaker performance in 2020 to internal discord and mistrust.

“There was considerable confusion within the NDA during the 2020 elections. Many district-level units lacked coordination, and there was visible friction between partners. In several Shahabad districts, the NDA was wiped out completely, and the JD(U) couldn’t even open its account,” he said.

Rai noted that two of the three phases in 2020 went against the NDA, and the alliance managed to recover ground only in the third phase. “Once senior NDA leaders took charge and streamlined the campaign, results improved. This time, the picture looks different. There’s a visible sense of unity and confidence within the alliance. The government’s development record over the past few years could give the NDA an advantage,” he said.

He added that while the NDA may start with an edge in the first phase, Bihar’s electoral history ensures that every contest remains unpredictable, stating, “Every election here turns into a close fight. I don’t see Prashant Kishor’s entry making much difference. The real contest will be between the NDA and the INDIA bloc.”

