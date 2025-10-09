Bihar Election 2025: A Tight Fight Between NDA And INDIA Bloc in Phase One
The first phase of elections will see voters across 18 districts voting for 121 constituencies on November 6.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 1:49 PM IST
Patna: The Election Commission has released the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections, setting November 6 as the date for the first phase of polling. Voters across 18 districts will decide the fate of 121 assembly seats in this round. Going by the patterns of the 2020 election, the contest this time too is expected to be extremely close.
A 60:61 Equation Between NDA And INDIA Bloc
Looking back at 2020, the numbers were nearly even. The NDA had then won 59 seats, while the INDIA bloc bagged 61 in the same regions that go to polls in the upcoming first phase. The Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) had also won the Matihani seat in Begusarai, which later went to the JD(U), making the final ratio approximately 60:61 between the two alliances.
The 2020 Assembly elections were conducted in three phases, with 71 seats contested in the first. This time, however, the scale has expanded: 121 constituencies will vote in the first phase alone. On the numbers front, both alliances appear evenly matched.
Elections In NDA Strongholds
A deeper look at the electoral map shows that about 70 out of the 121 seats fall within the Tirhut and Mithila regions, areas where the BJP-led NDA has traditionally held sway. These northern districts of Tirhut, Mithila, and Kosi have long been considered the alliance’s core base, and the NDA hopes to consolidate its position there once again.
INDIA Bloc’s Footprint In Key Districts
In contrast, data from the 2020 election shows that the INDIA Alliance had an advantage in Patna, Bhojpur, Buxar, Siwan, Samastipur, and Begusarai, capturing 33 of the 50 seats spread across these six districts. The bloc also gave the NDA a tough contest in Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Madhepura, and Khagaria, where margins remained narrow.
The NDA, on the other hand, registered strong performances in Nalanda, Darbhanga, Gopalganj, and Muzaffarpur. In Darbhanga and Nalanda, which together account for 16 assembly constituencies, the alliance won 14 seats. However, several other districts saw close battles, with results almost evenly split between the two blocs.
“Confusion Weakened The NDA In 2020”
Political analyst and Patna College professor Chandrabhushan Rai attributes the NDA’s weaker performance in 2020 to internal discord and mistrust.
“There was considerable confusion within the NDA during the 2020 elections. Many district-level units lacked coordination, and there was visible friction between partners. In several Shahabad districts, the NDA was wiped out completely, and the JD(U) couldn’t even open its account,” he said.
Rai noted that two of the three phases in 2020 went against the NDA, and the alliance managed to recover ground only in the third phase. “Once senior NDA leaders took charge and streamlined the campaign, results improved. This time, the picture looks different. There’s a visible sense of unity and confidence within the alliance. The government’s development record over the past few years could give the NDA an advantage,” he said.
He added that while the NDA may start with an edge in the first phase, Bihar’s electoral history ensures that every contest remains unpredictable, stating, “Every election here turns into a close fight. I don’t see Prashant Kishor’s entry making much difference. The real contest will be between the NDA and the INDIA bloc.”
Owaisi And PK Could Influence Margins
Political commentator Priya Ranjan Bharti believes the upcoming contest will again be closely fought, saying, “Nitish Kumar has made several populist decisions that may influence voters, but in Bihar, caste, community, and candidate selection still play a huge role,” said Bharti.
Bharti added that smaller players such as Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM and Prashant Kishor’s party could shape outcomes in a few constituencies. “It’s true that the NDA appears better positioned than in 2020, but the real test will come once both alliances declare their candidates. Nitish Kumar’s outreach to young voters and women could also help the NDA in some urban and semi-urban areas,” he explained.
According to him, discussions about Nitish Kumar’s health persist in political circles, but there isn’t any significant anti-incumbency sentiment against his government at present. “That may prove to be a disadvantage for the INDIA bloc. Still, the NDA cannot afford to be overconfident, especially after losing all Lok Sabha seats in the Shahabad region in the parliamentary polls earlier this year,” Bharti said.
He expects a high-voltage campaign ahead, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to personally lead the NDA’s charge, while Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav will campaign aggressively for the INDIA bloc. “With these leaders facing off directly, the contest will be intense and closely watched,” she added.
Both Camps Confident Of Victory
Leaders from both alliances are projecting confidence.
JDU spokesperson Arvind Nishad said, “Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s record speaks for itself. The NDA is far more united this time. Under his leadership, we are confident of a decisive win, not just in the first phase, but in the later rounds as well.”
In response, RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari asserted, “People want change under Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership. Whether it’s Shahabad, Saran, Patna, or Tirhut-Mithila, the INDIA bloc’s performance this time will surpass that of 2020.”
Revisiting The 2020 Numbers
As per 2020 results, the BJP currently holds 32 seats, while the JD(U) has 23. The Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) had won four, out of which three MLAs later joined the BJP. On the opposition side, the RJD had secured 42 seats, followed by the Congress with 8, the CPI(ML) with 7, and both the CPI and CPI(M) with 2 seats each.
What Lies Ahead
The first phase on November 6 will cover some of Bihar’s most politically active districts, where both alliances have much at stake. The NDA banks on its traditional bastions in Tirhut, Mithila, and North Bihar, while the INDIA bloc retains strength in central districts and among backward caste groups.
As campaigns intensify and candidate lists take shape, Bihar appears headed for yet another razor-thin contest, with neither side in a position to claim a clear lead just yet.
Also Read
Bihar Assembly Polls: ECI To Facilitate Elderly, PwD Electors To Vote Through Postal Ballot
Bihar Election 2025: Undeterred By Defeats, Muzaffarpur's Nabi Hasan To Enter Poll Fray For 17th Time