Bihar Earns Over Rs 3,500 Crore From Sand Mining In A Year; Minister Says Result Of Action Against Mafia

Patna: Bihar has raked up a whopping Rs 3,569 crore as revenue from sand mining for the financial year 2024-25. It is a hefty amount for a state that is known for a scarcity of natural resources. The government claimed that the achievement was possible due to the crackdown on the sand mafia.

"We earned a revenue of Rs 3,569 during the financial year 2024-25 against a target of Rs 3,300 crore. It is a result of our strict action against the sand mafia," Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, who also manages the mines and geology ministry, said on Wednesday.

Sinha added that over 33,000 raids were conducted during the year, in which 1,252 people were arrested and 10,702 vehicles were seized. "We collected a fine of Rs 136 crore from them," Sinha said. Speaking further, the deputy chief minister said that the crackdown on the illegal extraction and trade of sand has also led to a decrease in overloaded trucks, a reduction in accidents, and the protection of roads and bridges.

With the monsoon season inching closer, during which sand mining is stopped, the state government is making arrangements to ensure that the development projects do not come to a standstill due to a scarcity of the mineral.

"The sand mining seized sand from the mafia and also the extraction from around 180 sand mining leases, including 18 that yield white sand. We will not allow the development projects to suffer," Sinha added.

The deputy chief minister further said that the government would keep rewarding "sand warriors" for providing information about illicit sand mining and transportation. They are given Rs 10,000 for the seizure of big sand-laden vehicles and Rs 5,000 for smaller vehicles.