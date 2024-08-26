ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Drunk Man Rapes Cousin Sister In Muzaffarpur, Probe On

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): A week after the country celebrated Raksha Bandhan with great enthusiasm, a brother has been accused of raping his cousin sister in an inebriated condition in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. The accused also threatened to kill the victim if she told anyone about it.

The incident took place in a village under Aurai police station area on Saturday. Based on the victim's complaint a case has been registered and investigations are underway, police said.

"When I was sleeping in my room, my cousin entered the house. He tied my hands and legs before raping me. Before leaving he said that if I tell anyone, he will kill me," the victim complained.

According to police the victim, who is mother of two kids had come to her parents' house when the incident occurred. Her parents and two brothers work in private companies in Jalandhar. On the night of 24 August, her drunk cousin brother had come to the house while she was asleep and committed the crime.

On information about the incident, a panchayat was held in the village. However, dissatisfied with the panchayat's verdict, which the victim considered was one-sided, she went to Aurai police station to register her complaint.