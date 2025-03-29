After Delhi, BJP Eyes Bihar With Slew Of Programmes To Mark 'Bihar Diwas'

New Delhi: After registering an impressive victory in the Delhi Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is now eyeing Bihar where polls are slated to be held in October-November this year.

The party Bihar Diwas across the country with the theme, 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. BJP National President JP Nadda confirmed in his speech that celebration of Bihar Diwas is directly related to the upcoming Assembly elections in the state. In a speech, Nadda appealed the people of Bihar to take the legacy of the NDA government forward by voting BJP to power in the state.

Nadda said Bihar was earlier known for 'jungle raj'. "But today there is good governance in Bihar. The NDA government under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ensured all-round development in the state," he said. Reminding the people of Lalu Yadav's regime, Nadda told them that there was a time when it was tough for people to venture out of their houses after 5 pm. "The kidnapping industry was at its peak. Doctors were kidnapped. Ransom was demanded. All this was stopped by the NDA government and Bihar has embarked on the path of development," he said.

BJP national president JP Nadda and other leaders at Sneh Milan Sandhya organised by BJP in New Delhi (ETV Bharat)

BJP Purvanchal Morcha state president Santosh Ojha said members of Purvanchal Morcha and BJP workers from Bihar worked enthusiastically during the Delhi elections. "Because of this, BJP formed the government in Delhi. Now we have to repay the debt of BJP workers of Bihar and work diligently in Bihar elections," he said.

Chhath Puja celebration organised by BJP (ETV Bharat)

Delhi BJP Purvanchal Morcha in-charge Bipin Bihari Singh said Bihar Day programmes were held at more than 75 places in 27 states of the country. "All of us Biharis living in Delhi worked together to form the BJP government in the national capital after 27 years. Similarly, we will work to form BJP government in Bihar under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar," he said.

Bhojpuri actor and MP Manoj Tiwari said Bihar is the mother of democracy. "Bihar turned 113 years old. The state was formed in 1912. Everyone remembers the Lichchhavi Republic. Elections were held there 3,000 years ago," he said.