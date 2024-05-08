Bihar: Disabled Artist from Patna made a mask with PM Modi's face using cow dung

Bihar artist Joginder Kumar has made a face mask of PM Narendra Modi using cow dung (ETV Bharat)

Patna (Bihar): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a road show on May 12 here. Disabled artist Joginder Kumar, a resident of Rajiv Nagar here has prepared a special gift to give to the Prime Minister.

Joginder Kumar has made the mask of Prime Minister Narendra Modi using cow dung. Joginder told ETV Bharat, "As soon as I came to know that the Prime Minister is coming to Patna, my joy knew no bounds. And so I prepared a mask with the Prime Minister's face using cow dung. Five elements have been mixed in it. Many people express their happiness in different ways. Being an artist, I have prepared this mask."

"Many artists make masks using elements like clay, and foam. However, I used cow dung. In the Sanatan Dharma, when we worship Gods and Goddesses, cow dung is used and so I chose cow dung to make Modiji's face mask," added Joginder.

According to Joginder, he first dried the cow dung and then made its powder. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mask has been prepared by mixing mango leaves, ghee and 'Shami' leaves," said Joginder.

He revealed that in 10 days he colored and prepared this mask. "Anyone who sees this mask cannot say that it is made from cow dung," he quipped.

Joginder said he is keen to give it to the Prime Minister. "For this, tomorrow, I will show this mask to the Bihar BJP chief and all the big leaders of the saffron party. If I am allowed to meet the Prime Minister, I will gift him with my hands. If I am not allowed to meet the PM, I will show this mask during his road show. Maybe the Prime Minister will stop after seeing this mask and accept my gift," added an optimistic Joginder.

This is not a new feat for Joginder, who has carved portraits of Bihar leaders on peepal leaves. Apart from the mask of the Prime Minister, Joginder has made a mobile stand, an idol of Lord Ganesha, a Swastik symbol and several other things using cow dung.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has also praised the disabled artist. The Prime Minister will be in Bihar on May 12 and 13. On May 13, he will address three election public meetings.