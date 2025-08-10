Bihar Dy CM Vijay Sinha Holds Two Voter IDs, Says Congress; ECI Portal Lists Name At Both Lakhisarai & Bankipur

Patna: Amid a raging controversy over 'voter manipulation' and roll revision, Bihar Congress has alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha is registered as a voter at two different locations in the state.

The latest claim comes amid mounting pressure on the Election Commission following Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi slamming the poll body for "openly colluding" with the BJP to carry out "vote theft".

In a post on X late Saturday, Bihar Congress claimed Sinha was registered as a voter at both Lakhisarai and Bankipur. It also shared screenshots of what looked like draft roll pages from the Election Commission's portal. One of the screenshots showed Vijay Kumar Sinha under EPIC (Electors Photo Identity Card) number IAF3939337 listed as a voter at Lakhisarai, while another with EPIC number AFS0853341 with the same name registered as a voter in Bankipur.

"Sabase bade fraud to upamukhyamantree vijay sinha nikale! –saahab do jagah ke matadaata hain - lakheesaraay aur baankeepur, patana – saahab ne donon jagah sir phorm bhee bhara hai. dono jagah draapht mein unaka naam bhee aa gaya hai," (The biggest fraud turned out to be Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha! Saheb is a voter of two places - Lakhisarai and Bankipur, Patna. Saheb has also filled the SIR form at both places. His name has also appeared in the draft at both places) Bihar Congress said in its post.

When ETV Bharat double-checked the listed EPIC numbers on ECI's website (electoralsearch.eci.gov.in), the results indeed showed one Vijay Kumar Sinha listed as a voter in both places. The parentage also matched, though under EPIC number IAF3939337, it listed Sinha's age as 57 and his parentage as 'Late Sharda Raman Singh' while in the second EPIC AFS0853341, it listed his age as 60 and his parentage as Sharada Raman.

Bihar Congress, in its post, said the important question was how it happened and whether Sinha was voting at both places in previous elections. "So has the Election Commission given him two voting rights? Why did he fill the SIR form from two places, going against the rules? How did the Election Commission put the name in the draft from two places? When will an FIR be filed on this fraud, when will the resignation happen? Are the rules of the Election Commission only for Dalits, backward classes, poor, laborers, and not for BJP members? This fraud is the result of the alliance between BJP and Election Commission," it said.

It further accused ECI of "giving double-triple citizenship to BJP members all over the country". "Somewhere 80 votes are being cast on one leaf, somewhere a person is voting 4 times," it said, adding that Election Commission and BJP were aking to "chor chor mausere bhaee" (One thief and another are like maternal cousins).

The latest development takes place as ECI has accused Bihar Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, of possessing two EPIC numbers, with the NDA government demanding the poll body register a complaint against him.