'Symbol Of Terror': Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary Accuses Lalu Yadav's Family Of Hooliganism

Dausa (Rajasthan): Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Sunday launched a scathing attack on Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo and former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and his family during his visit to Rajasthan. Speaking to the media after having darshan and offering prayers at Mehandipur Balaji Temple, he accused the Yadav family of indulging in hooliganism and other criminal activities in Bihar. He claimed that the family had been a "symbol of terror" in the state for allegedly running mafia and indulging in corruption.

Yadav Family Indulged In Hooliganism

In response to the recent restriction by RJD on wearing of its trademark symbol ' hara gamchha (green coloured traditional towel), in Bihar, Chaudhary said the Yadav family have been indulging in hooliganism in Bihar by wearing a green ' gamchha '.

"Now these people want to remove the green ' gamchha '. However, they need to change their character. This is what God wants," he said.

Chaudhary Dodges Question On Nepotism

Asked about the statement by the leading poll strategist, Prashant Kishor, regarding him, Chaudhary said that Kishor was not a leader of any party. "If he were a leader of any party, I would have replied to his statement," he said.

Recently, Kishor stated that Chaudhary was the biggest example of "nepotism." "His father became a minister by staying in many parties. The Bharatiya Janata Party did not have any leader, so Samrat Chaudhary has been made the Deputy CM," he reportedly said.

Notably, Chaudhary was accorded a traditional welcome at the Balaji Maharaj Temple by the secretary of the temple trust MK Mathur, who garlanded him and draped him with a 'Ram Naami' dupatta.