ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Deputy CM Offers Prayers at Vindhyachal Dham, Attacks RJD And Praises Double-Engine Govt

Sinha highlighted public support for progress in the Lok Sabha elections and expressed the desire to continue Bihar's development under PM Modi and CM Nitish.

ss
Bihar's Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha visited Vindhyachal Dham on Sunday and offered prayers to Goddess Vindhyavasini. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 27, 2025 at 8:41 PM IST

1 Min Read

Mirzapur: Bihar's Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha visited Vindhyachal Dham in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday and offered prayers to Goddess Vindhyavasini. He criticised RJD and asserted that in the upcoming Assembly elections, the public will reject those with a mentality aimed at tarnishing, disgracing and ruining Bihar.

Sinha emphasised that the people have already endorsed the progress in the Lok Sabha elections and expressed a desire to continue the state's development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Double-Engine Government to Win with Two-Thirds Majority

The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted that the double-engine government in Bihar is driving rapid development and predicted that it would win the upcoming elections with a two-thirds majority.

Raising Bihar's Honour and Respect

Sinha further stated that the double-engine government is focused on the development of Bihar and enhancing its honour and respect. He affirmed that the people of Bihar want Narendra Modi as Prime Minister in the NDA government at the Centre and Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister in Bihar.

Response to Terrorism

Vijay Kumar Sinha described the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, as unfortunate. He stated that terrorism, extremism, crime, and corruption are encouraged under the guise of false secularism. The Indian public is united in its resolve to end such mentalities.

Read more: Chirag Paswan Hints At Active Role In Bihar Politics Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Mirzapur: Bihar's Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha visited Vindhyachal Dham in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday and offered prayers to Goddess Vindhyavasini. He criticised RJD and asserted that in the upcoming Assembly elections, the public will reject those with a mentality aimed at tarnishing, disgracing and ruining Bihar.

Sinha emphasised that the people have already endorsed the progress in the Lok Sabha elections and expressed a desire to continue the state's development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Double-Engine Government to Win with Two-Thirds Majority

The Deputy Chief Minister highlighted that the double-engine government in Bihar is driving rapid development and predicted that it would win the upcoming elections with a two-thirds majority.

Raising Bihar's Honour and Respect

Sinha further stated that the double-engine government is focused on the development of Bihar and enhancing its honour and respect. He affirmed that the people of Bihar want Narendra Modi as Prime Minister in the NDA government at the Centre and Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister in Bihar.

Response to Terrorism

Vijay Kumar Sinha described the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, as unfortunate. He stated that terrorism, extremism, crime, and corruption are encouraged under the guise of false secularism. The Indian public is united in its resolve to end such mentalities.

Read more: Chirag Paswan Hints At Active Role In Bihar Politics Ahead Of Assembly Polls

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

BIHAR DEPUTY CM VIJAY KUMAR SINHADOUBLE ENGINE GOVERNMENTATTACKS RJDWIN WITH TWO THIRDS MAJORITY

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.