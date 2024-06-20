ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Deputy CM Links RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav To NEET Row

By PTI

Published : Jun 20, 2024, 3:29 PM IST

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has linked the ongoing row over NEET 'paper leak' to officials associated with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (ANI Photo)

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Thursday claimed that the arrested prime accused in the NEET "paper leak" is linked to officials associated with RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, and demanded an investigation into it.

Addressing a press conference here, Sinha claimed that the official was in constant touch with Sikander Prasad Yadvendu, the arrested prime accused in the case.

"The official associated with Yadav used to arrange accommodation for Sikandar at guest houses in Patna and other places. I have details of messages which the official had sent to the persons concerned for arranging accommodation for Sikandar," the deputy chief minister said.

He said he has the mobile number from which those messages were sent. Sinha said, "It needs to be thoroughly probed. Why is the RJD leader (Tejashwi Prasad) maintaining a stoic silence on this?" There are reports suggesting that the accused was also associated with RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, when he was in judicial custody in Ranchi," the deputy chief minister said.

The Economic Offences Wing of Bihar Police had last month arrested 13 people as part of its investigation into the alleged paper leak in NEET-UG 2024. The arrested accused included examinees, their parents and alleged mastermind Sikander Prasad Yadvendu.

SC Declines to Stay Retest; Issues Notice To Centre, NTA On Pleas For Cancelling NEET-UG 2024

TAGGED:

RJDTEJASHWI YADAVBIHAR PAPER LEAKNEET ROW

