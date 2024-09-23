ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Dead Man Taken For Postmortem Becomes Alive

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 56 minutes ago

At the Sadar Sharif Hospital, a dead man who was being taken for post-mortem woke up and stood on a stretcher.

Dead Man taken for postmortem became alive in Bihar's Nalanda
File photo of Sadar Hospital in Nalanda (ETV Bharat)

Nalanda (Bihar): In a strange case, a dead man who was being taken for post-mortem, suddenly woke up and stood on a stretcher. The incident took place at the Sadar Sharif Hospital in Nalanda, officials said on Monday.

The authorities at the hospital informed the Nalanda Police about the incident. "When we came to the hospital, we saw a person identified as Rakesh Kumar lying on the floor. There was no body movement. We suspected that he suffered a heart attack," said Byas Prasad, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Nagar Police Station.

According to the official, the man was declared dead and was being taken for post-mortem. "However, the man woke up and stood. We have taken him for an enquiry," the official added.

It is understood that the man was spotted by a bathroom cleaner when he went to clean the bathroom. The doctors at the hospital also confirmed the incident. Rakesh, on his part, said, "I had gone to the hospital to buy medicine. I did not consume anything."

Rakesh Kumar is a resident of Jeroine village. Doctors said that chaos erupted for a brief while after the incident took place. They said after waking up, Rakesh said that he was alive and not dead.

Nalanda (Bihar): In a strange case, a dead man who was being taken for post-mortem, suddenly woke up and stood on a stretcher. The incident took place at the Sadar Sharif Hospital in Nalanda, officials said on Monday.

The authorities at the hospital informed the Nalanda Police about the incident. "When we came to the hospital, we saw a person identified as Rakesh Kumar lying on the floor. There was no body movement. We suspected that he suffered a heart attack," said Byas Prasad, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Nagar Police Station.

According to the official, the man was declared dead and was being taken for post-mortem. "However, the man woke up and stood. We have taken him for an enquiry," the official added.

It is understood that the man was spotted by a bathroom cleaner when he went to clean the bathroom. The doctors at the hospital also confirmed the incident. Rakesh, on his part, said, "I had gone to the hospital to buy medicine. I did not consume anything."

Rakesh Kumar is a resident of Jeroine village. Doctors said that chaos erupted for a brief while after the incident took place. They said after waking up, Rakesh said that he was alive and not dead.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NALANDABIHAR SHARIF SADAR HOSPITALPOSTMORTEMDECEASED BECOMES ALIVE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.