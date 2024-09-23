Bihar: Dead Man Taken For Postmortem Becomes Alive

Nalanda (Bihar): In a strange case, a dead man who was being taken for post-mortem, suddenly woke up and stood on a stretcher. The incident took place at the Sadar Sharif Hospital in Nalanda, officials said on Monday.

The authorities at the hospital informed the Nalanda Police about the incident. "When we came to the hospital, we saw a person identified as Rakesh Kumar lying on the floor. There was no body movement. We suspected that he suffered a heart attack," said Byas Prasad, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Nagar Police Station.

According to the official, the man was declared dead and was being taken for post-mortem. "However, the man woke up and stood. We have taken him for an enquiry," the official added.

It is understood that the man was spotted by a bathroom cleaner when he went to clean the bathroom. The doctors at the hospital also confirmed the incident. Rakesh, on his part, said, "I had gone to the hospital to buy medicine. I did not consume anything."

Rakesh Kumar is a resident of Jeroine village. Doctors said that chaos erupted for a brief while after the incident took place. They said after waking up, Rakesh said that he was alive and not dead.