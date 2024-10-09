ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Dalit Labourer Assaulted, Urinated Upon, Spat On Face For Asking Unpaid Wages

The victim had asked the accused to clear unpaid wages for two days due to Durga Puja. An FIR has been lodged against three men.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 16 minutes ago

Muzaffarpur: A Dalit labourer was allegedly assaulted, urinated upon and spat on the face by a group of men after he demanded his wages in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district.

The victim has filed a police complaint against three persons following which, a case was registered but no arrests have been made till now.

The incident took place in a village in Bochahan police station area when the victim was cycling back home. He has named Ramesh Patel, Arun Patel and Gaurav Patel in his complaint.

Station House Officer (SHO) Rakesh Kumar Yadav said an FIR has been lodged against three persons on the basis of the victim's complaint. "The victim has reported the incident at the police station and acting on his complaint, an FIR was registered. Now raids are being conducted to arrest the trio," Yadav said.

The victim told in his complaint that the accused had withheld his wages for two days so he had asked them to clear his payment since Durga Puja celebrations are underway. He said that the accused had recently built a poultry farm, where he had worked many days. He told police that when he asked them to clear his wages, Ramesh, Arun and Gaurav beat him up. They then spit on his face and Gaurav urinated on him, he complained.

The labourer has further alleged that ever since he filed a police complaint, he has been receiving death threats. He also said that he is unable to go out of his house due to the threats.

