ETV Bharat / state

Bihar: Dalit Girl Allegedly Raped, Murdered in Muzaffarpur; One Held

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): Six people have been booked and one arrested in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a 14-year-old Dalit girl in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district. The girl’s mutilated body was found near a pond in her village on August 12, officials said on Saturday. According to the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, the main accused, identified as Sanjay Rai (41), along with five accomplices, forcibly entered her home on August 11 and abducted her daughter. Rai, a resident of the same village.

"The mother alleged that Sanjay murdered her daughter. She claimed that Sanjay, whose wife had passed away, had been pressuring her for the past six months to force her daughter into marriage with him. On the night of August 11, while her husband and son were sleeping outside, Sanjay and his associates forcibly abducted her daughter. The following morning, her body was found near a pond."

An FSL team was sent to the crime scene where they recovered an iron hoe stained with blood. Muzaffarpur SSP Rakesh Kumar said, “The body of a minor girl was found on August 12. The post-mortem revealed injury marks on her head, neck and hands.” Officials revealed that the minor girl and the accused had been in contact for a long time, with phone records showing communication between them. An investigation into the matter is underway.

One associate of Sanjay Rai, identified as Mithilesh Kumar, has been arrested for allegedly helping Sanjay escape the district after carrying out the crime. Soon after the police started interrogation of the arrested accused.