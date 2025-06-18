Bihar Court Orders Auction Of District Collectorate Madhubani Over Non-Payment Of Over Rs 4 Crore Dues To Export Company

Madhubani: In a dramatic sequence of events, a court in Bihar's Madhubani has ordered auction of the District Collectorate over non-payment of over Rs 4 crore dues to a Kolkata-based export company.

15 Days Ultimatum

After the order by the Nazarat Civil Court Madhubani, Civil Court's Nazir Durganand Jha pasted the auction notice on the main gate of the Collectorate on Tuesday. According to the notice, a 15-day ultimatum has been given to the Collector to pay the dues to M/s Radhakrishna Export Pvt. Ltd. Kolkata failing which the auction proceedings will be initiated.

"You are informed that in the light of the order passed by the Hon'ble Court in the above-mentioned case Arbitration Exec-03/2016, the decree holder will pay the ordered amount in favor of M/s Radhakrishna Export Pvt. Ltd. Kolkata within 15 days. Otherwise, the process of auctioning your land and house will be started," the notice reads.

Civil Court's Nazir Durganand Jha pasted the auction notice on the main gate of the Collectorate on Tuesday. (Nazarat Civil Court Madhubani)

What Is The Case?

Varun Kumar Jha, the lawyer representing the petitioner company's Director Ratan Kumar Kedia, said that the case is going on between M/s Radhakrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. and Pandaul Cooperative Cotton Mill, Bihar Government and others.

"The amount of capital and raw material invested by his client in Pandaul Cooperative Cotton Mill is pending for years. Judge Ghanshyam Prasad of Patna High Court had ordered payment of the amount. Despite this, the amount was not paid," Jha said.

How Much Amount Is Pending?

Jha said that even after the order of the High Court, the state government and the cotton mill officials did not pay Rs 4,17,24,459 to the company. A case was filed in Madhubani District Court in 2016 for not depositing the amount.

"After 9 years, the court gave its verdict in this case. 10 kattha land and two-storey building from the south of the collectorate will be auctioned," Durganand Jha, Nazir, Civil Court said.

Reacting to the court notice, Information Public Relations Officer, Parmil Kumar said, "It has come to light that the notice has been pasted by the Hon'ble Court. The District Magistrate will be informed about it.

However, DM Madhubani, Anand Sharma feigned ignorance over the court notice. "I have no information. After being informed about the notice, necessary steps will be taken in this matter," Sharma said.