Bihar Court Asks Police How Auto Parts Went Missing from Seized Truck

A truck was seized with seven cows on October 2, 2020 in Gopalganj and the owner filed an application for releasing his vehicle. When the applicant finally got the release order last year, he found that the truck's engine, seats and wheel were missing.

Gopalganj: A court in Bihar's Gopalganj district has ordered an investigation into the theft of a truck's engine, wheel and seat, that was under police custody after seizure.

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) of Gopalganj court asked why shouldn't the vehicle owner be compensated for his loss by the salaries of concerned cops. The next hearing of the case has been listed on March 23.

CJM Manvendra Mishra said, "It was the responsibility of the police to protect the seized goods. In such a situation how could there be such a huge negligence? Why shouldn't the salaries of the police officers responsible for this be deducted and the owner of the vehicle compensated with the amount?"

The case dates back to October 2, 2020 when the Nagar police station seized a truck along with seven cows near Arar turn under Nagar police station area. A case was registered under sections of the Cruelty of Animals Act. Later, the truck owner was released on personal bond.

Defence lawyer Ajay Ojha told court that, the truck owner filed an application for release of the truck and a report in this regard was sought from the Nagar police station on January 20, 2023. As no report was submitted by the police station, the court sent a notice to the police station in-charge on 20 May 2023.

After getting a no objection report, the court ordered the Nagar police station to release the seized truck on June 1, 2023. However, when the applicant reached the Nagar police station with the release order, his truck was not there.

After nine months of investigation, it was found that the truck had been shifted to the newly constructed women's police station complex on Jadopur Road due to lack of space in the city police station compound.

When the applicant arrived at the women's police station to collect his truck, he found that barring the truck's frame there was nothing in the vehicle. Its wheel, seats and engine were all missing.

"The applicant had purchased the truck on June 21, 2018 for Rs 29.30 lakh and demanded compensation from the court along with a high-level investigation into the entire matter and action against the guilty police personnel." defence lawyer, Ojha said.

After hearing the case, the CJM ordered the Superintendent of Police to conduct a high-level investigation into the matter and submit the report within a month.

