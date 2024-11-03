Bihar Couple Charred In Sleep As House Catches Fire In Haryana

Jhajjar: A couple was charred to death inside their house in the Linepara Police Station area of Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district late on Saturday night. The three offspring were choking in the smoke and were taken to the hospital where they are undergoing treatment in ICU.

The mortal remains of the couple were sent to Bahadurgarh General Hospital for autopsy. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and police have launched a probe for it.

A fire suddenly engulfed the fateful house in the Chottu Ram Nagar locality when the couple, who hail from Nawada of Bihar, were in slumber. It was too late before they could wake up and their three children who were sleeping in the next room were choking in a thick cloud of smoke.

"I have been living here in a rented house with my son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. My son, Sintu, used to sell vegetables. Everyone slept comfortably at night. Suddenly when I opened my eyes, there was smoke all around. I tried to open the door but it did not open. I jumped out of the roof. Later, I took the help of neighbours. However, by then it was too late. My son and daughter-in-law had died. The children are in critical condition. They are undergoing treatment," Pangon Mahato, father of the deceased, said.

A team comprising personnel from the Linepara Police and forensic science inspected the spot and picked up evidence to ascertain the cause of the fire. It is yet to be demystified whether the incident was an accident or the outcome of a well-hatched conspiracy. An investigation has been initiated following the record of the statement by the deceased's father.