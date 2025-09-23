Bihar CM's Aide Bought Lands Worth Rs 200 Crore In Two Years: Prashant Kishore
JDU spokesperson Neeaj Kumar said this is a political, moral, and social crime, and Ashok Choudhary should answer all allegations of corruption before the media.
Patna: Jan Suraj Party (JSP) president Prashant Kishore has accused Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary, a close aide of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and his family of purchasing benami lands worth Rs 200 crore ($200 million) in the past two years. The allegation has rattled Bihar politics ahead of the Assembly elections, with the ruling Janata Dal United (JDU) demanding an explanation from Choudhary.
At a press conference held on September 19, Kishore termed Choudhary the most corrupt leader. "Choudhary has set a record for corruption in Bihar. Until now, we had heard that Lalu Prasad Yadav used to purchase benami properties, but now Ashok Choudhary is doing the same," he added.
He said Choudhary purchased property worth more than Rs 200 crore in the last two years through his wife, daughter, sister-in-law, and a trust linked to them
Kishor said the trust in whose name the property was bought was managed by late IPS officer Acharya Kishor Kunal's wife and his son, whose marriage was fixed with Choudhary's daughter and LJP Samastipur MP Shambhavi Choudhary. He further said that bank records show regular financial transactions between Choudhary's wife and the Kunal family and alleged that Choudhary purchased 1.23 acres of land in the name of Yogendra Dutta, his PA, in 2019, which was transferred to Shambhavi two years later.
"Dutta sold the land to Shambhavi for Rs 34 lakh. But only Rs 10 lakh was credited to his account on February 20, 2021. When the Income Tax Department issued a notice, Dutta was again given Rs 25 lakh on April 27, 2025. By then, Shambhavi was elected the Samastipur MP," Kishore said.
The poll strategist-turned-politician alleged that huge parcels of land were purchased soon after Shambhavi's marriage was fixed to Kunal's son. "Between Shambhavi's engagement and marriage, land worth Rs 38 crore was purchased in Patna. What is his connection to the trust? Why are funds being transferred to the accounts of the wives of late IPS officer Kunal Kishore and Ashok Choudhary?" he asked.
JDU chief spokesperson and MLC Neeraj Kumar said when allegations were levelled against Tejashwi Yadav, he was also asked to respond. "The entire country knows what happened when he failed to respond. Ashok Choudhary should also respond. No allegations have been made against JDU ministers since Nitish Kumar became CM, but I don't know the truth behind Prashant Kishore's allegations," he added.
"This is a political, moral, and social crime. Ashok Choudhary should come forward and answer the allegations of economic crimes before the media. If allegations are levelled, he must clarify," Kumar added.
Another JDU spokesperson, Nihora Yadav, said Choudhary joined the party because of Nitish Kumar's clean image, and it's painful to see when efforts are being made to tarnish his honesty. "Ashok Choudhary should respond to the allegations," he added.
RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed said ministers are receiving protection from the top, given the serious allegations levelled against them. "If they were not protected, they would have been removed by the leadership. Now, even the JDU's chief spokesperson has admitted Choudhary committed irregularities," he added.
"Nitish Kumar's ministers, Mangal Pandey and Ashok Choudhary, have both been accused of corruption. The BJP and JDU have maintained silence on this matter. However, Neeraj Kumar has asked Ashok Choudhary to respond, making it cleear that he is denting Nitish Kumar's clean image. His statement makes it clear that corrupt ministers are being protected under the JDU-BJP rule," Ahmed added.
