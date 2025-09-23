ETV Bharat / state

Bihar CM's Aide Bought Lands Worth Rs 200 Crore In Two Years: Prashant Kishore

Patna: Jan Suraj Party (JSP) president Prashant Kishore has accused Bihar minister Ashok Choudhary, a close aide of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and his family of purchasing benami lands worth Rs 200 crore ($200 million) in the past two years. The allegation has rattled Bihar politics ahead of the Assembly elections, with the ruling Janata Dal United (JDU) demanding an explanation from Choudhary.

At a press conference held on September 19, Kishore termed Choudhary the most corrupt leader. "Choudhary has set a record for corruption in Bihar. Until now, we had heard that Lalu Prasad Yadav used to purchase benami properties, but now Ashok Choudhary is doing the same," he added.

He said Choudhary purchased property worth more than Rs 200 crore in the last two years through his wife, daughter, sister-in-law, and a trust linked to them

Kishor said the trust in whose name the property was bought was managed by late IPS officer Acharya Kishor Kunal's wife and his son, whose marriage was fixed with Choudhary's daughter and LJP Samastipur MP Shambhavi Choudhary. He further said that bank records show regular financial transactions between Choudhary's wife and the Kunal family and alleged that Choudhary purchased 1.23 acres of land in the name of Yogendra Dutta, his PA, in 2019, which was transferred to Shambhavi two years later.

"Dutta sold the land to Shambhavi for Rs 34 lakh. But only Rs 10 lakh was credited to his account on February 20, 2021. When the Income Tax Department issued a notice, Dutta was again given Rs 25 lakh on April 27, 2025. By then, Shambhavi was elected the Samastipur MP," Kishore said.

The poll strategist-turned-politician alleged that huge parcels of land were purchased soon after Shambhavi's marriage was fixed to Kunal's son. "Between Shambhavi's engagement and marriage, land worth Rs 38 crore was purchased in Patna. What is his connection to the trust? Why are funds being transferred to the accounts of the wives of late IPS officer Kunal Kishore and Ashok Choudhary?" he asked.