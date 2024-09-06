ETV Bharat / state

It Was A Mistake Committed Twice, Won't Repeat: Nitish Kumar On Alliance With RJD

Patna: Ending speculations of switching parties, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday asserted his loyalty to BJP and termed his decision to align with the Lalu Yadav-led RJD as a mistake he had committed twice.

While addressing a gathering in the presence of BJP national president JP Nadda, the JDU chief ruled out chances of a switch over. "What did the previous government do? I committed the mistake twice by aligning with them. Our (NDA) relationship has been an old one and we were together since 1995. In between, I made a mistake twice, I went here and there but this will not happen again," Kumar said.

Deliberating on the poor government services prior 2005, Kumar said that there was a shortage of doctors in government hospitals, medicines and other facilities. "Only a handful of 39 patients used to come to the primary health centres every month. After we came to power in 2006, free medicines were given in hospitals. Now, more than 11000 patients visit the primary health centres every month," the CM said.

He assured that the number of medical colleges will be increased from 11 to 15 very soon. Also, Nalanda Medical College, Darbhanga Medical College, Muzaffarpur Medical College, Bhagalpur Medical College and Gaya Medical College are being upgraded, he added.

Prior to this, Union health minister Nadda and Kumar inaugurated a new eye hospital at the IGIMS campus at a cost of Rs 188 crore.