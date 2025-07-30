Bihar CM Announces Incentive Hike For ASHA, Mamata Workers; Tejashwi Alleges Nitish Kumar Is Aping Him

Patna: Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday came up with two major announcements in an effort to woo the voters in the poll-bound Bihar. The CM announced that the incentive given to ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) would be increased to Rs 3000 per month from the existing Rs 1000 per month, while the incentive for Mamata workers has been hiked to Rs 600 per delivery (childbirth) from Rs 300 now.

"The ASHA workers will now be given an incentive of Rs 3000 per month instead of Rs 1000 per month, while Mamata workers will be given Rs 600 per delivery instead of Rs 300. This will boost their morale and further strengthen health services in the rural areas," Nitish posted on social media platform X.

"We have worked on a large scale to improve the health services in the state after our government was formed in November 2005. ASHA and Mamata workers have played an important role in it. We decided to hike the incentive given to them while keeping their contributions in mind," Nitish further wrote.

Notably, Bihar has over 90,000 ASHA and 7500 Mamata workers, who have been agitating for a hike in their incentive for a long time, holding demonstrations across the state.

With the Bihar Legislative Assembly elections expected around November this year, the Bihar Chief Minister has been on a 'sop-showering spree' over the last three months.

He has announced several development and welfare schemes, including increasing various social security pensions given to senior citizens, widows and physically-challenged people. He recently announced 125 units of free electricity for all domestic consumers in the state, and formation of commissions to consider ways for the welfare of youths and sanitation workers.

Meanwhile, Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has slammed the incentive hike decision as too little and too late. Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of Opposition in the legislative Assembly, accused Nitish of aping him out of fear in the wake of the approaching elections.

Tejashwi took to social media and slammed the chief minister for copying his initiatives, while alleging that the demands of the ASHA and Mamata workers have not been fulfilled completely. "I had started the process to increase the incentive amount given to ASHA and Mamata workers while I was the health minister for 17 months (August 2022-January 2024). It was in its final stages when the Chief Minister habitually did a somersault. The NDA government sat on it for two years, but was forced to bow down before our demand to hike the incentive amount for them," the former deputy CM said.

Tejashwi asserted that the government has acted cleverly and not implemented his demand in entirety.

"They should be given honorarium instead of incentive. We will give them honorarium. This government will now be compelled to accept our demand to increase the honorarium of Anganwadi Sevika and sahayika (worker and assistant) and cooks (engaged in the mid-day meal scheme)," Tejashwi added.

Further, the RJD leader pointed out that the honorariums of Vikas Mitra (development workers), Shiksha Mitra (Education workers), Tola Sevak, Talimi Markaz and panchayati raj representatives were increased during his short tenure of 17 months.

"We feel good after seeing the fear of this imitating, tired, blind and visionless government due to our demands, announcements, promises, intentions and claims. This fear is good, but were they breaking peanuts in the past 20 years? The same government and its leaders and ministers, who used to make fun of our announcements, are now running after seeing their rule slipping away. Will you ape everything of Tejashwi or apply some of your brain also?" he asked.

On the other hand, leaders close to Nitish indicated that many more announcements for the welfare of the people are in the pipeline, and would continue till the poll dates were announced and the model code of conduct for elections came into effect.

