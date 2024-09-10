ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Class X Boy Brings Pistol To Coaching Centre, Shoots Classmate

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): A class X student on Tuesday brought a pistol to his coaching class and shot his classmate, injuring the girl in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said. The incident comes a month after a five-year-old nursery student shot his class 3 schoolmate in Supaul district.

It has been learnt that the boy had reached the coaching centre with a pistol in his bag. As soon as the class ended and students were preparing to leave, the boy took out the pistol from his bag and pointed it at his classmates in a joking manner.

He then fired a bullet that hit a girl, who was sitting in front of him, and she fell unconscious. The incident triggered panic as the students started running haywire. The teacher present at the spot informed the family members of the girl and took her to a private hospital in Muzaffarpur, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Police said, the bullet had hit the girl near her waist. Both are residents of the same village. The police are investigating as to from where the boy got the pistol. Probe is on to find out whether he got the weapon from his home or bought it from someone, they added.