Bihar Class X Boy Brings Pistol To Coaching Centre, Shoots Classmate

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

The girl who was shot is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital while police are on the lookout for the student who fired.

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): A class X student on Tuesday brought a pistol to his coaching class and shot his classmate, injuring the girl in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said. The incident comes a month after a five-year-old nursery student shot his class 3 schoolmate in Supaul district.

It has been learnt that the boy had reached the coaching centre with a pistol in his bag. As soon as the class ended and students were preparing to leave, the boy took out the pistol from his bag and pointed it at his classmates in a joking manner.

He then fired a bullet that hit a girl, who was sitting in front of him, and she fell unconscious. The incident triggered panic as the students started running haywire. The teacher present at the spot informed the family members of the girl and took her to a private hospital in Muzaffarpur, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

Police said, the bullet had hit the girl near her waist. Both are residents of the same village. The police are investigating as to from where the boy got the pistol. Probe is on to find out whether he got the weapon from his home or bought it from someone, they added.

Raju Kumar Pal, SHO of Sakra police station, said the accused student has absconded after the incident but a search operation has been launched for him. The accused will be arrested soon, he said.

"A bullet was fired by a student inside a coaching class in Muzaffarpur. The bullet had hit a girl student and she was injured. The girl has been hospitalised and investigations are underway," Pal said.

