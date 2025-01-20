Bihar Claims Gorakhpur's Betiahata Land, Raising Eviction Fears For Inhabitants

Gorakhpur: A 51-acre property in Gorakhpur’s prime Betiahata locality, originally owned by the Bettiah royal family of Bihar, has become the centerpiece of a property dispute. With no heirs to the royal estate, the Bihar government has claimed ownership and initiated steps to verify the land. The property currently houses government offices, residential buildings, and private homes, raising concerns among its occupants.

Government structures such as the commissioner's residence, judicial officers' quarters, and healthcare facilities occupy a significant portion of the land, according to Bihar Revenue Officer Badri Prasad Gupta. Private owners own eight acres, leaving some land vacant. On November 26, 2024, the Bihar Legislative Assembly passed a bill that has since undergone gazetting. Detailed regulations for reclaiming the land are being drafted.

Gorakhpur's Betiahata Land (ETV Bharat)

The Bihar government, in coordination with Uttar Pradesh authorities, aims to identify and reclaim the property. Residents have expressed apprehension over potential displacement, especially those whose families have lived on the land for generations. Bihar Revenue Council Chairman K.K. Pathak is considering a proposal from local officials that would allow private occupants to purchase the land at twice the current circle rate. Locals, however, may disagree and file a legal suit.

In addition to Betiahata, Bettiah royal family properties in Maharajganj, Kushinagar, and other districts are also under scrutiny. The Bihar Revenue Council is verifying land records and conducting measurements to prevent illegal construction.

About Betiahata Land

Historically, the Commissioner’s residence was once the palace of the Bettiah Maharani (Queen). Schools, roads, and religious sites, among other public and private uses, have repurposed much of the estate over time. The local councillor, Vishwajeet Tripathi, noted that any decision to evict families would be unjust, given that some residents have even received government housing grants.

Residents like Kushalya, whose family has lived on the land for four generations, fear losing their homes. "We don’t know where we’ll go if evicted," she said. The area houses approximately 300 homes, with nearly 1,500 residents.

About the Bettiah Royal Family

The Bettiah estate belonged to Raja Harendra Kishore Singh, who passed away in 1893 without an heir. His widows, Maharani Shiva Ratna Kunwar and Maharani Janki Kunwar managed the vast properties until they passed away in 1896 and 1954, respectively. Since then, the estate has been under the Court of Wards. The family’s properties span across Bihar and parts of Uttar Pradesh, including eight districts.

The Bihar government’s recent efforts to reclaim these properties have reignited debates over historical land rights and inhabitants’ futures.

Bettiah Royal family's property in Betiahata (in hectares):

Commissioner’s residence complex: 4.799 hectares; roads: 4.649 hectares; office quarters, colony, and trees: 3.501 hectares; houses: 2.237 hectares; housing development colony: 1.433 hectares; Tulsidas Inter College: 1.526 hectares; permanent houses: 1.259 hectares; water tank and school: 0.060 hectares; graveyard: 0.080 hectares; drains: 0.016 hectares; trenches: 0.101 hectares; pathways: 0.380 hectares.