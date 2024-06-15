Bihar Shocker: Woman Burnt Alive in Car as Vehicle Gets Locked; Husband Has Narrow Escape

Chhapra (Bihar): A woman died and her husband had a narrow escape after the car they were in caught fire on June 15. The incident took place near the Baghi village located on State Highway 104 under the jurisdiction of the Taraiya Police Station.

Police sources said that the deceased Soni Devi, and husband Deepak Rai, residents of Pakavaliya village of Avtar Nagar were travelling back from Ayodhya when the incident took place. On receiving information about the incident, Taraiya police rushed the spot along with officials of the fire brigade but in vain as Devi had already died by then.

A woman died and her husband had a narrow escape after the car they were in caught fire on June 15 (Source: ETV Bharat)

Rai told police that he had left with his wife for Ayodhya on June 13. "I left for Ayodhya from my in-laws' village Mora with my wife. While returning from the darshan, I stopped at Gorakhpur where I visited the Gorakhdham. We were returning to our in-laws' house when smoke started coming out of the car all of a sudden. My wife was in the backseat and desperately tried to get out but the car got locked. I somehow managed to get out of the car but my wife was burnt alive," he added.

Taraiya Police and the fire brigade team found Devi in a badly burnt state inside the car when they reached. Police then sent the body to the Chhapra Sadar Hospital for postmortem. Investigation is underway.

"It is being reported that there was a fault in the car due to which this accident took place and the woman died," said Taraiya Police Station President.