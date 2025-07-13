Bihar Chessboard: Nitish's Knight Move Keeps NDA Guessing

Patna: As the power play sets in among the alliance partners in the run-up to the assembly elections in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has moved his knight in the game of first. The NDA may have been surprised over the JDU's preparation for 112 seats even before a single formula for seat-sharing has been agreed upon.
The strategic move by Nitish, infamously known for switching sides, is seen as not just a political groundwork but a message, loud and clear. As the BJP maintains silence and its allies watch from the sidelines, Nitish has lit the first match in a slow-burning electoral game.
JDU wants a bigger pie
In the 2020 assembly elections, the Janata Dal United contested in all 37 districts except Kaimur, but this time the party is preparing to field candidates in all 38.
In the meeting of the assembly in-charge, JDU has claimed its strong position in 109 segments. Apart from this, it has also claimed Nalanda Sadar and Harnaut seats. In the 2020 assembly elections, JDU had fielded its candidates in 115 seats but won only 43, while the Bharatiya Janata Party contested on 110 seats and won 74.
Among the other constituents of the NDA, Jitan Ram Manjhi contested in seven seats and won four. Mukesh Sahni's VIP contested in 11 seats and won four. Chirag Paswan was not in the alliance then.
A JDU-BJP clash in the offing?
In the present scenario, there is every likelihood of a fallout between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal United over seats. BJP claims that it is the biggest party with 80 MLAs and it deserves more seats due to having more MLAs. On the contrary, JDU has only 46 MLAs. The question is when JDU will field candidates in more than 109 seats, how many will go to Paswan-Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha?
Nitish’s 'big brother' complex
Another important observation is that JDU's list mentions several segments which are BJP strongholds. In such a situation, it will not be easy for the Bharatiya Janata Party to leave those traditional seats. The JDU wants to contest in Sugauli, Pipra, Kahalgaon, Chainpur and Wazirganj assembly seats where the BJP fielded candidates last time. The JDU also eyes Nalanda, a BJP stronghold.
According to observers, Janata Dal United wants to play the role of 'big brother' in the assembly elections. By publicising the list of 109 seats, JDU has indicated that it eyes a bigger pie.
The Chirag factor
In the 2020 assembly elections, Janata Dal United won 43 seats. However, due to Chirag Paswan's rebellion, it suffered a direct loss on 42 seats. In 2015, it got success in 71 seats. RJD was its ally then. In 2010, a maximum of 115 seats were won, while in the October 2005 elections, 88 seats were won and in the February 2005 elections, 55 seats were won by the party.
In 2020, JDU fielded candidates on 115 seats and won 43 seats. Before that, in 2015, it contested on 101 seats under an alliance with RJD. In 2010, JDU fielded the highest number of 141 seats. At the same time, in the 2005 elections, Janata Dal United contested on 139 seats. In the 2005 assembly elections, Janata Dal United contested in 138 seats.
Beneath the silence: A show of strength
When reached, JDU spokesperson Anjum Ara said, like other parties, the ruling party also want to contest in as many seats as possible. On the question of the release of the list of 109 seats, she clarifies that, officially, no list has been released by the party at present.
"Every party wants to contest in as many seats as possible, our party is also no exception. Everything is fine in the National Democratic Alliance and consensus will be reached on seat sharing in time. As far as the list is concerned, no list has been officially released by the party," Ara said.
A thermometer inside the alliance?
At the same time, BJP spokesperson Arvind Singh said that the NDA will win 225 seats in the assembly elections. On the question of seat sharing, he said that there is no difference in the NDA alliance. The top leaders of all the parties will sit together and find a formula, he said.
"There is better understanding in the National Democratic Alliance and there is no fuss about seat sharing. Everything will be done when the time comes and the media will also be informed," Singh said.
Political observer, Kaushalendra Priyadarshi, believes that JDU's emphasis on contesting in 112 seats is nothing but an instance of pressure politics. "The JDU has, in a way, installed a thermometer to know the reaction of all the allies."
Read More