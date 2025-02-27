Bihar Cabinet Expansion: Seven New Ministers Of Nitish Kumar Govt And Their Portfolios

Patna: The Chief Minister Nitish Kumar led NDA government which expanded the cabinet on Wednesday, has divided the departments among the seven new ministers.

After Wednesday's Bihar cabinet expansion, Sanjay Saraogi has been allotted the Revenue and Land Reforms portfolio which was vacant due to the resignation of Dr. Dilip Jaiswal. Dr. Sunil Kumar has been given the Environment, Forest and Climate Change portfolio.

Likewise, Raju Kumar Singh has been given the Tourism portfolio while Motilal Prasad Art Culture and Youth portfolio. Vijay Mandal has been given the Disaster Management portfolio and Jivesh Kumar Mishra has been given the Urban Development and Housing Department portfolio. Krishna Kumar Mantu has been given the Information Technology portfolio under the cabinet expansion.

Reshuffle In The Departments Of These Ministers

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also reshuffled the departments of many ministers under the BJP quota. The Road Construction Department held by Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha has been handed over to Nitin Naveen, while the Agriculture Department held by Mangal Pandey has been given to Vijay Kumar Sinha. Sinha will hold the additional charge of Mines and Geology Department in addition to Agriculture.

Under the BJP quota, party leader Samrat Chaudhary holds the Finance and Commercial Tax portfolio while, Vijay Kumar Sinha Agriculture and Mines and Geology, Prem Kumar Cooperation, Renu Devi Animal and Fisheries Resources, Mangal Pandey Health and Law, Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu Public Health and Engineering, Nitish Mishra Industries, Nitin Naveen Road Construction and Janak Ram Scheduled Caste and Tribe portfolio.