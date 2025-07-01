ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Cabinet Approves New Rules For Domestic Helps, Drivers, Telephone And Others Things For Retired High Court Justices

By Dev Raj

Patna: The retired chief justices and judges of the Patna High Court, or their surviving spouses will now be able to avail better facilities of domestic helps, drivers, secretarial assistants, security and telephone.

They would be provided Rs 55,000 to Rs 60,000 per month towards expenditure on domestic helps and drivers, and Rs 15,000 per month towards cell phone, landline, internet, secretarial and security services. These amounts would be increased by 5 percent every year.

The Bihar cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, approved the ‘Retired Chief Justices and Judges Domestic Help(s) Rule and Other Benefits Rules, 2025’ on Tuesday, paving the way towards this.

“The Supreme Court had asked all the states to issue notices to grant benefits to retired high court judges on part with Andhra Pradesh, which complied with the prescribed benefits, and were issued in 2021,” said Bihar Cabinet Secretariat Department Additional Chief Secretary S. Siddharth.

The ‘Retired Chief Justices and Judges Domestic Help(s) Rule and Other Benefits Rules, 2025’ will come into force with immediate effect and will replace the previous ‘Bihar Domestic Help to Former Chief Justices and Former Judges of the High Court Rules, 2019’.

The move follows contempt notices by the Supreme Court to the chief secretaries of six states - to Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, and Delhi – in May over failing to comply with its directions regarding post-retirement entitlements for former judges of high courts.