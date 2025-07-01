Bihar Cabinet Approves New Rules For Domestic Helps, Drivers, Telephone And Others Things For Retired High Court Justices

By Dev Raj
Patna: The retired chief justices and judges of the Patna High Court, or their surviving spouses will now be able to avail better facilities of domestic helps, drivers, secretarial assistants, security and telephone.
They would be provided Rs 55,000 to Rs 60,000 per month towards expenditure on domestic helps and drivers, and Rs 15,000 per month towards cell phone, landline, internet, secretarial and security services. These amounts would be increased by 5 percent every year.
The Bihar cabinet, in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, approved the ‘Retired Chief Justices and Judges Domestic Help(s) Rule and Other Benefits Rules, 2025’ on Tuesday, paving the way towards this.
“The Supreme Court had asked all the states to issue notices to grant benefits to retired high court judges on part with Andhra Pradesh, which complied with the prescribed benefits, and were issued in 2021,” said Bihar Cabinet Secretariat Department Additional Chief Secretary S. Siddharth.
The ‘Retired Chief Justices and Judges Domestic Help(s) Rule and Other Benefits Rules, 2025’ will come into force with immediate effect and will replace the previous ‘Bihar Domestic Help to Former Chief Justices and Former Judges of the High Court Rules, 2019’.
The move follows contempt notices by the Supreme Court to the chief secretaries of six states - to Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Telangana, West Bengal, and Delhi – in May over failing to comply with its directions regarding post-retirement entitlements for former judges of high courts.
Consequently, all other states were directed to frame their policies on the lines of Andhra Pradesh. Goa, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and Uttar Pradesh were specifically instructed to implement similar measures, while Bihar was asked to offer retired Judges a choice between its 2019 Rules and Andhra Pradesh’s 2021 framework.
However, the Bihar government chose to emulate Andhra Pradesh and frame fresh rules in this regard.
Under the new rules, the facilities would be provided to the chief justice, judge or their spouse, or a retired judge who was elevated as a Supreme Court justice, only if they are not availing a similar facility from any other high court. They would be allowed to select domestic help and drivers at their discretion.
The high court shall provide a consolidated amount of Rs 55,000 per month for domestic help or driver to a retired judge or his spouse, and Rs 60,000 per month to the retired Chief Justice or retired judge who was elevated to the Supreme Court or their spouse.
The retired justices or their spouses could request for the services of two permanent employees, including a driver, working in the ‘last grade service’ of the high court.
If an employee working in the ‘last grade service’ of the high court furnishes a request in writing to serve a retired justice or chief justice or their spouse, his services could be considered, and they could be seconded to work for them till the age of superannuation.
