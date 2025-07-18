Bihar Cabinet Approves Free Electricity Scheme; State To Spend Rs 3797 Cr In 2025-26

Patna: The Bihar Cabinet on Friday approved 100 percent subsidy for up to 125 units of electricity consumption by domestic users.

The scheme, named Mukhyamantri Vidyut Upbhokta Sahayata Yojana (Chief Minister electricity consumer assistance scheme) and effective from August 1, would put an additional burden of Rs 3797 crore on the state exchequer.

“The scheme intends to encourage the use of solar energy in the state. It will provide 100 percent government subsidy on electricity consumption of up to 125 units per month by domestic consumers from the month of July, and would reflect in their bills from August 1,” cabinet secretariat department additional chief secretary S Siddharth said.

Siddharth added that the cabinet has approved Rs 3797 crore to the Bihar State Power Holding Company Limited for the financial year 2025-26 to implement this scheme. It also approved full financial assistance to the consumers covered under the ‘Kutir Jyoti Yojana’ to establish 1.1 kilowatt solar energy equipment.

“The government will also provide financial assistance to other domestic consumers to install solar energy equipment,” Siddharth said.

The move that comes with an eye on the forthcoming Assembly polls, would benefit 1.67 crore families in the state and provide financial relief to every section of society, especially those hailing from the lower-and-middle income groups.

Since the Chief Minister has been against freebies, he has devised the plan of installing rooftop solar power facilities for the beneficiaries over the next three years, with the intention of bringing down the recurring burden on the state exchequer. It will also help generate 10,000 MW of solar power in Bihar.

The electricity rates in Bihar are among the highest in the country and range from Rs 7.42 to Rs 8.95 per unit for domestic consumers, depending on the consumption. However, it is not the first state to provide free power.

Punjab provides 300 units of free electricity, Delhi 200 units, Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand 125 units, while altogether 27 states and Union Territories provide subsidies on electricity consumption to consumers.