Bihar BJP MP Pradeep Kumar Singh Receives Death Threat From Nepal, FIR Lodged

Araria (Bihar): BJP MP from Bihar's Araria, Pradeep Kumar Singh, has received a death threat over phone, where the caller demanded a ransom of Rs 10 lakh and asked him to release Dinesh Rathod, a notorious criminal, from jail.

The call and the messages were received from a Nepal number and Vinod Rathod, younger brother of jailed notorious criminal Dinesh Rathod has been accused of issuing the threat.

The MP has filed a report to the SHO of Araria police station, Manish Kumar Rajak, based on which, police have lodged an FIR in this regard.

In his report, Singh said that he received two phone calls from an international number belonging to Nepal at around 1:51 pm on August 27 but the MP did not answer the calls. Later, he received a message from the same number where the sender asked him to release Dinesh Rathod, who is lodged in jail, and to pay a ransom of Rs 10 lakh.

"In the message, the sender wrote, release my brother Dinesh Rathod from jail and send Rs 10 lakh to my brother at the jail gate else we will blow you up with bombs and bullets in Araria at any time," Singh said.