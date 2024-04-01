Bihar BJP MLA Receives Extortion Call, Probe On

Bhagalpur (Bihar): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Pawan Yadav on Monday lodged a complaint after receiving a threatening call from an unidentified Pakistani number. The unidentified man also demanded an extortion of Rs 50 lakhs. Bhagalpur Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) has formed a team to investigate the matter.

Pawan Kumar Yadav said,” I received a call at 10:57 am on my phone from an unidentified number. First, he asked about his son Pratyush and then started abusing him. He demanded Rs 50 lakh and gave death threats if I failed to pay the money.” After the call, Yadav immediately complained about the matter to the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and expressed his concern. The police started an investigation into the matter.

Pawan Kumar Yadav, MLA from Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district, won the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections on Bharatiya Janata Party ticket. The 53-year-old Pawan Yadav had also contested the 2015 elections as an independent candidate. Earlier, an unidentified caller demanded of ₹10 lakhs from Pirpainti MLA Lalan Paswan via WhatsApp.

