Hanumanji Was Muslim, Lord Ram Taught Him Namaz: Bihar Teacher Faces Backlash For Statement

The teacher was forced to apologise for his baseless statement after locals and parents of the wards created a ruckus, demanding strict action against him.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Parents of wards and villagers created a ruckus after a school teacher from Bihar's Bachhwara area allegedly told students in his class that Hanuman was a Muslim and was taught namaz by Lord Ram.
Begusarai: Parents of wards and villagers created a ruckus after a school teacher from Bihar's Bachhwara area allegedly told students in his class that Hanuman was a Muslim and was taught namaz by Lord Ram. The incident took place on Wednesday at the Upper Middle School Haripur Kadrabad where Ziauddin allegedly created communal disharmony by spreading misinformation.

Despite apologising hard, locals and parents of the students were not ready to forgive him and demanded that an FIR be lodged against him at the local police station. Union Minister Giriraj Singh demanded stringent action against Ziauddin accusing him of spreading hatred in the society.

"This statement is meant to spread hatred in the society. This teacher is hatching a conspiracy to tarnish the atmosphere of the school. I demand action from the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar against him. Society no longer trusts such teachers." Singh said.

This is not the first time that Ziauddin has faced such an allegation. Back in 2016, he made derogatory remarks about the river Ganga, questioning its power and downplaying it. "Ganga is not one of the forms of the Goddess. If it were so, so many people would not drown in the river and die," he had commented. There were severe protests after this statement came to light but no concrete action was initiated.

Manav Kumar, a student from standard VII told ETV Bharat that Ziauddin taught them that Hanuman ji was not great in academics and had a dull brain. "Teacher said that it was because of his (Hanuman's) stupidity that he lifted the mountain," Kumar said. Sahiba Parveen, and Roshni Kumari, Kumar's classmates reiterated the same.

Deepak Kumar, a resident of the village demanded the teacher be expelled from the school for this careless act. "Anger brews among the villagers as they are frustrated with this teacher who has been preaching ill and incorrect notions about the Hindu Gods and Goddesses.

This is completely unacceptable for us," he said. Villagers Rajesh Kumar Poddar and Balram Prasad Singh strongly condemned the statement and demanded action.

After information about the incident spread wide, the sarpanch rushed to the school and made Ziauddin apologise for his statement. "He has been asked to not repeat his mistake. This is the last warning," said Shail Kumari, Headmistress, Upper Middle School Haripur Kadrabad.

Despite apologising hard, locals and parents of the students were not ready to forgive the teacher and demanded that an FIR be lodged against him.

