Bihar-Beedi Post Row: V T Balram Steps Down As KPCC Social Media Wing Head

Thiruvananthapuram: Following controversy over a social media post, Congress leader V T Balram has resigned from his role as head of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) social media wing. The issue arose from a Congress Kerala post on X that compared Beedi and Bihar in the context of GST rates. The post came shortly after Rahul Gandhi’s Vote Adhikar Yatra concluded in Bihar, sparking sharp criticism. With elections approaching in Bihar, the BJP projected the post as an insult to the state, making it a major political issue nationally. The post was later deleted.

Bihar is an important battleground where Congress is attempting to make gains in alliance with the RJD. The BJP turned the post into a powerful weapon against Congress at the national level.

KPCC president Sunny Joseph admitted the party’s mistake, calling it a lapse in judgment, and said Balram resigned in the aftermath. He added that the social media wing will be reorganised. Balram clarified that he had already decided to step down and had informed Sunny Joseph of his decision earlier.

The controversial post stated: “Beedi and Bihar both start with B, that cannot be considered a sin.” After criticism, Congress deleted the post and issued an apology on social media, explaining that their criticism of Modi’s “election gimmicks” was misrepresented, and apologised if anyone was offended.

Sunny Joseph reiterated that the “Beedi–Bihar” post showed a lack of caution and propriety. He confirmed that Balram expressed willingness to step down from his role, and the party would restructure its social media team.