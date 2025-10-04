ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Battles Deluge: Torrential Rains Trigger Widespread Flooding, Shut Schools In Several Districts

Patna: Torrential rains have led to severe flooding in several districts of Bihar, damaging infrastructure and disrupting daily life. Authorities have also announced the closure of schools in some districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Siwan and Saran, while a yellow alert is in effect for more than 30 districts across the state, including Patna, Gopalganj, and Muzaffarpur.

The rains, which started on Friday night, have resulted in extensive waterlogging in both urban and rural areas, submerging roads and railway tracks.

Widespread impact in Rohtas and other districts

Among the worst-affected districts is Rohtas, where several villages have been submerged due to rainwater flowing in from the surrounding hills. At least 20 kutcha houses collapsed, injuring several women and children in Pratapgarh Mohalla (Ward No. 28). This prompted the district administration to issue an alert in the Son River basin, warning residents to stay away from rivers and canals, as water levels continue to rise.

Railway services have also been disrupted in Rohtas, with tracks in the Sasaram, Karwandiya, and Dehri areas flooded. Trains on the Grand Chord rail section are running at reduced speeds due to accumulated water.

Floodwaters entered the entire campus of Narayan Medical College, Jamuhar, submerging over 100 cars. Several buildings were also waterlogged. SDRF teams have been deployed for rescue operations.

“Due to heavy rainfall, the entire campus is flooded. SDRF teams are evacuating people safely,” said Dr Amit Kumar of NMCH Jamuhar.