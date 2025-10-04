Bihar Battles Deluge: Torrential Rains Trigger Widespread Flooding, Shut Schools In Several Districts
Torrential rains also disrupted transport, power, and schools, with the IMD issuing red alerts. Now, rescue efforts are ongoing as homes collapse and villages submerge.
Patna: Torrential rains have led to severe flooding in several districts of Bihar, damaging infrastructure and disrupting daily life. Authorities have also announced the closure of schools in some districts.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Siwan and Saran, while a yellow alert is in effect for more than 30 districts across the state, including Patna, Gopalganj, and Muzaffarpur.
The rains, which started on Friday night, have resulted in extensive waterlogging in both urban and rural areas, submerging roads and railway tracks.
Widespread impact in Rohtas and other districts
Among the worst-affected districts is Rohtas, where several villages have been submerged due to rainwater flowing in from the surrounding hills. At least 20 kutcha houses collapsed, injuring several women and children in Pratapgarh Mohalla (Ward No. 28). This prompted the district administration to issue an alert in the Son River basin, warning residents to stay away from rivers and canals, as water levels continue to rise.
Railway services have also been disrupted in Rohtas, with tracks in the Sasaram, Karwandiya, and Dehri areas flooded. Trains on the Grand Chord rail section are running at reduced speeds due to accumulated water.
Floodwaters entered the entire campus of Narayan Medical College, Jamuhar, submerging over 100 cars. Several buildings were also waterlogged. SDRF teams have been deployed for rescue operations.
“Due to heavy rainfall, the entire campus is flooded. SDRF teams are evacuating people safely,” said Dr Amit Kumar of NMCH Jamuhar.
School closures, power outages, and crop losses
In Saran, the administration announced the closure of all schools and Anganwadi centres as a precautionary measure. Power supply has been cut off in Chhapra due to the risk of electrocution in flooded areas.
Citing concerns over waterlogging and the safety of children, the district magistrate ordered the closure of all schools, including private and government institutions up to Class 12 in Siwan.
In Gopalganj, floodwaters entered Sadar Hospital, including the emergency ward, while a large peepal tree fell on NH-27, disrupting traffic. In Motihari, 10 hours of continuous rainfall left both urban and rural areas underwater.
Rains also waterlogged several neighbourhoods in the state capital, Patna, especially along the bypass. Civic workers are attempting to drain the accumulated water, but residents are facing continued disruption.
Farmers across Chapra and the surrounding districts have reported heavy crop losses due to inundated fields.
As per the weather department, Maharajganj in Siwan received 324.6 mm since Friday, while Jagdishpur (Bhojpur) received 290.4 mm, Kesaria in East Champaran received 250.4 mm, Kalyanpur received 248.6 mm, and Kargahar (Rohtas) received 160.4 mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours.
Following the continuous rains, the IMD has advised people to move to higher ground in case of waterlogging, avoid standing near trees or power lines during lightning, and refrain from entering rivers or canals.
Authorities across affected districts are on high alert, with SDRF teams deployed for evacuation and rescue operations, and emergency response measures are being coordinated.
Authorities appealed to residents to follow all safety guidelines, remain indoors where possible, and avoid travelling through flooded zones.
