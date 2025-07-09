ETV Bharat / state

Bandh Against SIR By INDIA Alliance Throws Life Out Of Gear In Bihar

While Pappu was prevented from climbing the lorry, Bihar Congress President Rajesh Kumar Ram and Congress Legislature Party leader Shakeel Ahmed Khan, who were in queue, were allowed to get on the vehicle. Kanhaiya Kumar was also not given a place on that vehicle.

In a video, Pappu, the Independent MP from Purnea can be seen extending his hand to a leader to climb on the lorry but was prevented from doing so by security personnel.

Rahul along with Tejashwi, Mukesh Sahni, Dipankar Bhattacharya and other Congress leaders including D Raja had joined the march on a lorry that was designed like a chariot. Before the demonstration started, when the leaders along with Rahul were boarding that lorry at the Income Tax roundabout, Pappu, was prevented from getting on the vehicle.

Senior leaders of the Grand Alliance, including former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, participated in the bandh. However, MP Pappu Yadav was prevented from boarding the vehicle carrying Rahul andTejashwi during a protest march.

Patna: The Bihar Bandh called by parties of INDIA Alliance to protest against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) before the Assembly elections, threw life out of gear in most parts of the state.

Pappu had won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an Independent candidate. The leader has been supporting the Congress on every issue. He openly talks about his loyalty towards Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, but has never been able to meet then. It is believed that Congress leaders keep distance from him due to opposition from Lalu and Tejashwi.

RJD workers take out a bike rally in Patna (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, since morning, supporters of Pappu Yadav camped at the Secretariat Halt railway station in Patna. The protesters sat on railway tracks and also obstructed the movement of trains. Protests were held at various places in the capital where the district administration had deployed a large number of police personnel to deal with any untoward incident.

RJD workers protesting in Patna (ETV Bharat)

The protesters said, "The Central government and the Election Commission are deliberately deleting the names of the poor, backward and minority classes from the voter list. This is a conspiracy of 'vote bandh', in which an attempt is being made to weaken democracy. The process of removing names from voter cards is against the Constitution and an attempt is being made to snatch away the power of the mandate.''

During the bandh, RJD MLAs were seen playing cricket on the road in Hajipur. Mukesh Roshan, MLA of Mahua was seen hitting fours and sixes. In Bhagwanpur, RJD supporters blocked the road by tying a buffalo on the road. In Goraul, former MLC Subodh Rai blocked the road by laying a carpet on the road and by arson.

RJD workers take out a rally at a market in Patna (ETV Bharat)

In Bhagwanpur and Goraul, RJD supporters blocked the Patna-Hajipur Gandhi Setu and Hajipur-Muzaffarpur road by burning tyres and putting up tents on the road. Roshan said ambulances and school buses were exempted from the bandh.

RJD workers block a road with buffaloes (ETV Bharat)

In Darbhanga, RJD leaders blocked the Namo Bharat train at the railway station. RJD leader Premchandra alias Bholu Yadav said the special revision of voter list is a conspiracy to deprive the weaker and backward classes of the right to vote.

In Madhubani, RJD workers stopped a train at Parsa Halt on the Darbhanga-Supaul railway line due to which passengers had to face a lot of inconvenience.

In Bhagalpur, RJD and Congress workers blocked the road at Ulta Pul near the railway station. In Bodh Gaya, tourists were not seen on the roads. Those who somehow reached the town to visit the Lord Buddha shrine had to travel on foot. The roadside shops around the Mahabodhi temple remained closed.

In Sheikhpura, RJD MLA Vijay Kumar along with his supporters blocked NH 333A. The RJD workers burnt tyres on the road and shouted slogans against the Election Commission and NDA.