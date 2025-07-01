Bihar Assembly Polls: NDA And Mahagathbandhan To Rely On 2024 LS Elections For Seat Distribution

By Dev Raj

Patna: With the Bihar Assembly polls drawing closer, the two major alliances in the state have decided to fall back on last year’s Lok Sabha elections for seat-sharing in an attempt to tide them over the internal differences. They expect the move to satisfy all the constituents, keep them united, and have a smooth sailing ahead.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and opposition Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) arrived at this decision after feeling that the seat distribution talks were not making adequate headway.

However, the several permutations and combinations available in doing so could still give a bumpy ride for the two alliances despite their efforts to project a semblance of unity. The state elections involving 243 Assembly constituencies are expected to be held in October–November this year.

Senior leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal-United (JDU) said that the 2024 Lok Sabha polls would be taken as a reference point because of the vast difference in the performance of the two parties in 2020, despite contesting on almost an equal number of seats.

The BJP had contested 110 seats and won 74 (it has now 79), while the JDU had fought on 115, but managed to clinch only 43 (it has now 45) due to various reasons, including machinations among the allies, and candidates fielded by the then Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) with the intention to cut Nitish to size, despite being an NDA partner.

“We have decided to let bygones be bygones and take last year’s Lok Sabha polls as the reference point for seat distribution. The JDU will still remain our ‘big brother’ and will contest a few more seats than us under this arrangement. The performance of all our constituents would also be taken into consideration under this,” a senior saffron party leader told ETV Bharat.

During the 2024 general elections, the BJP contested 17 Lok Sabha seats and won 12, while the JDU contested 16 and grabbed 12. Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) won all the five seats it fought on, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) or HAMS won the only seat it was given, while Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) lost the one it contested.

Each Lok Sabha seat in the state has six Assembly constituencies on average, which translates to over 102 for the BJP, 96 for the JDU, 30 for LJP (Ram Vilas), and six each for HAMS and RLM.

However, when it came to performance, the BJP led in 68, the JDU in 74, the LJP in 30, HAMS in five and RLM in just one.

The NDA has decided to keep performance and winnability in mind while distributing the Assembly seats. It is not necessary that a party would get to contest all the constituencies in which it led, or would not get any of those in which it lagged. There would be adjustments in this regard. Additionally, the candidature of the candidates victorious in the 2020 Assembly polls would also be considered.

“The JDU will get anywhere around 105 to 110 Assembly seats to contest, while our party will contest on around 95 to 100 seats. The rest would be divided between LJP (Ram Vilas), HAMS and RLM. There could be a slight shift in the numbers, but the idea is to limit the smaller parties within 40 seats,” another senior BJP leader shared with ETV Bharat.

Asked about the NDA relying on Lok Sabha poll seat-distribution in the Assembly elections, Nitish's close aide and state water resources minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said: "At this juncture, I will just say that all NDA members would be satisfied and happy with seat sharing. It will be done amicably. We will announce the numbers at an opportune moment."

While the smaller parties in the Bihar NDA are already posturing, flexing their muscles, and holding separate rallies in an attempt to bargain hard for more seats, the bigger parties are maintaining a stoic stance.

“Our central leadership will take the final decision on seat-sharing after discussing everything with allies. There will be no problem with it. We are all together, and our focus is on achieving the target of winning 225 out of 243 seats. All contestants will contest as NDA candidates,” BJP election committee secretary Prem Ranjan Patel told ETV Bharat.

The JDU leaders also adopted the same line on seat distribution.

“The final word in seat distribution will be of our party’s national president, Nitish Kumar ji. All NDA partners are together and he will continue to lead the state as its Chief Minister,” JDU MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar told ETV Bharat.

On the other hand, the opposition Mahagathbandhan is in choppy waters when it comes to seat sharing for the Assembly polls. It has already held four meetings in which representatives of all its constituents - RJD, Congress, CPIML, CPI, CPM, and Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) – demanded so many seats for themselves that they added up to 350 for the 243-member house.

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav chaired their last meeting on June 12. He had asked all the parties to submit lists for the seats they wanted to contest.

“None of them submitted any list. So now all the top leaders have decided to use seat sharing in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as the formula for seat distribution in the Assembly polls. We will first finalise the seats on which there are no disputes between the allies, and then take up the constituencies for which there could be more than one claimant,” a senior RJD leader said.

The RJD contested 23 Lok Sabha seats, Congress on nine, CPIML and VIP on three each, while CPI and CPM on one each. Based on this, the RJD will contest around 138 Assembly seats, Congress 54, CPIML and VIP 18 each, and CPI and CPM on six each. This will be like climbing down for the RJD, Congress, and CPIML, which had contested 144, 70, and 19 seats, respectively, in the previous state elections, to accommodate VIP this time. The move is expected to trigger bitterness among the allies.

“We are all united and are concerned about defeating the NDA. Seat distribution will happen on time after responsibly discussing everything with the allies. It will be made public when the time comes,” RJD national assistant chief electoral officer and spokesperson Chitranjan Gagan told ETV Bharat. Accepting that there could be some squabble among the allies, Gagan asserted that it would be quite natural and would be solved amicably.