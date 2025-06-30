Bihar Assembly Polls 2025: Tejashwi, Chirag, Kushwaha Show Strength In High-Voltage Rallies

Patna/Nalanda/Gaya: Campaigning for Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 has intensified. While Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav addressed the Vaishya Pratinidhi Sammelan in Patna, Union Minister Chirag Paswan addressed the Bahujan Bhim Sankalp Sammelan in Rajgir and former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha addressed the Constitutional Rights Delimitation Reform Maharally in Gaya. The three leaders also demonstrated their political power. Muslim organisations also organised 'Waqf Bachao Dastoor Bachao' at Gandhi Maidan, Patna.

Vaishya Pratinidhi Sammelan in Patna

Vaishya Pratinidhi Sammelan was organised in Bapu Auditorium, Patna. In this conference organised by Vaishya Mahasabha, a pledge was taken for the unity of all 56 sub-castes in the upcoming assembly elections. The conference was inaugurated by Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly. Tejashwi Yadav assured the people of the Vaishya community that after his government is formed, the priority of his government will be the safety of Vaishya communities.

Announcement of the formation of the Vaishya Commission

Tejashwi Yadav has announced in the conference that when our government is formed, a Vaishya Commission will be formed in the state so that whatever problem the people of this class have, they can be resolved. Apart from this, Tejashwi Yadav assured the people of the Vaishya community that after the formation of his government, he will be responsible for their security.

"If anyone has been troubled the most in the last 20 years, it is the business class. More than 100 businessmen have been killed in the last few days. This double-engine government, which has been in power in Bihar for 20 years, has failed to provide security to the businessmen," said Tejashwi Yadav.

Question on voter list survey

Tejashwi Yadav said that in the Lok Sabha elections, polls were held with a separate voter list, and now a new voter list is being made for the assembly elections. It is not understandable how the voter list will be prepared in 25 days. He has appealed to the people that there is a need to be cautious about this decision of the Election Commission.

Bahujan Bhim Sankalp Sammelan in Rajgir

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has also addressed the Bahujan Bhim Sankalp Sammelan in Rajgir. Addressing the public meeting at the hockey ground, he said that these people can do anything to get power. The Constitution that Rahul Gandhi talks about protecting, the same Constitution, was torn to shreds by his family in 1975. Those who were tortured during that time are still with the Congress.

Taken a dig at Tejashwi

Chirag took a dig at Tejashwi Yadav, saying that the RJD leader talks about providing jobs, but this is the same person who got land registered in exchange for jobs. "Now he is distributing pens. With the same pen, he will get all your land registered," Chirag said. He urged people to vote for the NDA government.

"The work of getting respect for Baba Saheb was done by our leader, revered Ram Vilas Paswan ji. We have always fought for the rights and respect of the Bahujans and will continue to fight. Rahul Gandhi, who talks about saving the Constitution today, his family members had snatched away the rights of the people by imposing Emergency," Chirag Paswan, Union Minister and LJP Chief, said.

Constitutional Rights Delimitation Reform Maharally in Gaya

Former Union Minister and RLM President Upendra Kushwaha also showed his strength in Gaya. Addressing the 'Constitutional Rights Delimitation Reform' Maharally at Gandhi Maidan, he said that they will fulfil the commitments towards the people of Bihar.

Delimitation has not happened for 50 years

The RLM chief stated that after the country's independence, delimitation was conducted for the first time in 1951 based on the census. Delimitation happened three times. After that, in 1976, during the Emergency, the Congress amended the act and changed the period of delimitation to every 10 years or 25 years. However, even after 25 years, delimitation has still not occurred. He said that 50 years are about to be completed in 2026, but there is no talk on delimitation.

"If delimitation had been carried out based on the 2011 Census, the number of Lok Sabha seats in Bihar would have reached 60 by now. An increase in seats would also mean a rise in the number of seats reserved for women. Southern states argue that they have not increased their population, but this claim is misleading and incorrect. Delimitation began in 1881. At the time of independence, our population had not grown significantly, whereas the population in southern states had already tripled," said Upendra Kushwaha, President of Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

