Bihar Assembly Polls 2025: Folk Singer Maithili Thakur To Join BJP, Likely To Contest From Benipatti

Darbhanga: Popular folk singer Maithili Thakur is all set to make her political debut by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday. The singer, known for her soulful Maithili and classical renditions, will take the party's membership in the presence of a senior BJP leader, either in Delhi or Patna. Her father, Ramesh Thakur, confirmed the development and said a formal programme is being planned.

Maithili, a native of Benipatti in Madhubani district, is expected to contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections from her home constituency. Speaking about her political entry, she said that it is a new journey for her, one that allows her to serve people not only through music but also through public services. "Singing will remain with me for life. This is a new journey for me, to serve my region and state to the best of my ability. It has always been a strong desire in my heart, and I am ready for this," she said.

Speculation about her joining politics gained strength after the BJP national general secretary and Bihar in-charge, Vinod Tawde, shared a photo with her on social media. She also met Union Minister Nityanand Rai recently. Maithili said, "I met two prominent leaders, Nityanand Rai and Vindo Tawde. My family and I are very happy. They saw me in a political light, and I am grateful for their trust."

According to her father, Ramesh Thakur, Maithili will officially join the BJP on Wednesday before senior leaders. Talking to ETV Bharat, he said, "A programme will be organised in either Patna or Delhi. The location will be finalised soon. Maithili has expressed her wish to contest from her home district, Benipatti."

Maithili also said that she wants to start her political journey from her roots. "There has not been any official announcement yet, but I would like to go to my village area because I have a special connection with it. Starting from these will help me learn more and understand people better," she said.