Bihar: CAG Report Shows Serious Irregularities Including Dues Of Taxes, Loss Of Revenue

The report spotted several irregularities including dues of taxes, loss of grants, undervaluation of lands, negligence by the Transport Department and non-recovery of penalties by the authorities. Here are the major observations:

Patna: Finance Minister Samrat Chaudhary tabled the report of the Comptroller Auditor General (CAG) of India for 2021-22 and 2022-23 as high drama unfolded inside the Bihar assembly on Thursday, July 25 with the opposition protesting from the well of the lower house over the issue of corruption and police action on the protest march of the youth wing of Congress.

Ruckus in Assembly: On the penultimate day of the session, many legislators wore black scarves in protest against the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's disrespectful behaviour towards female MLAs on Wednesday, as well as the lathi-charge on Congress workers marching towards the Vidhan Sabha to showcase alleged failures of the NDA.

“Governance has collapsed in Bihar. There is rampant crime and loot, and we will continue to protest. The way Youth Congress workers were beaten up by police is unacceptable. They were protesting against price rise, corruption and growing crime, but the Nitish government believes in crushing democratic protest,” Congress MLA Pratima Das said.

Speaker Nand Kishor Yadav continued the Question Hour in spite of the mayhem, warning rowdy members not to trample on the decorum of the parliament. Leader of the CPI(ML) Liberation parliamentary party Mahboob Alam mockingly took on the position of "Speaker" in the parallel assembly while seated in a chair.



"These are staff members of the Vidhan Sabha. If anyone gets hurt due to your actions, I will have to take strict action," said the Speaker while reprimanding the opposition members during their sit-in. Opposition MLAs staged a walkout following the end of Question Hour, claiming their opinions were not heard at all.



A number of adjournment motions from members of opposing parties were read out by the Speaker, who mockingly remarked, "It is strange that those who moved these motions did not even bother to remain present." The Zero Hour was conducted without the opposition until the House was adjourned for lunch.