Assembly Polls Around The Corner, PM Modi To Visit Bihar's Purnea Today, Launch Projects Worth Rs 36,000 Cr

Patna: Weeks ahead of the announcement of the Assembly elections schedule in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a rally and launch development projects worth Rs 36,000 crore in Purnea district of the poll-bound state on Monday.

He will also inaugurate a newly developed airport terminal in the north Bihar town, fulfilling the region's long-standing demand for air connectivity.

Another key highlight of the PM's visit is the inauguration of the National Makhana Board. The establishment of the board was announced in the Union budget earlier this year. Bihar accounts for close to 90 per cent of the country's production of makhana, or Indian foxnut, which has been hailed as a "super food" by the PM in many of his speeches.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Makhana and Bihar have a very strong link. From Purnea tomorrow, the National Makhana Board will be launched. This will benefit several farmers associated with the sector."

The BJP-led NDA, which hopes to retain power in the state, believes that the PM has been giving priority to Bihar.

"In his 11 years of tenure, Modi has gifted Bihar development projects worth about Rs 1.50 lakh crore. Tomorrow, there will be another bonanza. The state is enjoying the fruits of having a double-engine government," said senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who recently visited Purnea to review preparations for the PM's visit.